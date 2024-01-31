Rutgers field hockey adds Indiana transfer Maddie Olshemski

As the field hockey season inches closer by the day, Rutgers has been busy improving their roster. On Tuesday, Rutgers announced that Maddie Olshemski is joining the team as a transfer after one year at Indiana.

While her experience is limited, Olshemski brings versatility to Piscataway.

During the 2023 campaign, Olshemski appeared in 11 games and recorded four shots. Her only start came at Duke in the season opener. Before college, the Pennsylvania native was a highly regarded recruit.

Additionally, Olshemski was named to USA Field Hockey’s U-21 Junior Women’s National Team Selection Camp. She was also at the USA U-19 Rise Selection Camp and played with Team USA three times at the Nexus Championship.

After Crestwood ties the game at 1, Wyoming Seminary’s Maddie Olshemski, an @IndianaFH recruit, shoots a go-ahead goal in the fourth quarter. Isabella Pisano may have gotten a tip on the ball before it went in. pic.twitter.com/w3366LCq28 — Matt Bufano (@MattBufano) September 7, 2022

Due to her experience, many at Rutgers are excited about the impact that Olshemski will make. That includes head coach Meredith Civico.

“We are thrilled to welcome Maddie to the Rutgers Field Hockey family,” Civico told Rutgers athletics. “She is a focused and driven athlete who has a clear desire to grow, to learn and to be the very best she can be. We are excited to see her contribution to the team and couldn’t be happier that she is a Scarlet Knight.”

Although her Rutgers debut is still months away, success seems to be following Olshemski. During her prep career at Wyoming Seminary, the Blue Knights won three PIAA Class 2A State Championships and three district titles.

She will be looking to continue adding championships to her resume as a Scarlet Knight.

