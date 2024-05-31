Rutgers faces USC and Washington at different times of the season

USC plays Washington on November 2, but before that, both USC and Washington will face Rutgers. We talked to Rutgers Wire editor Kristian Dyer about the Scarlet Knights’ two Fox Friday night Big Ten college football games against the Trojans and the Huskies. The USC game is the one we are most interested in, but it’s worth getting a sense of how Washington compares to the Men of Troy. It’s also worth seeing if Rutgers really feels it can pick off Washington at home.

Trojans Wire: You also play Washington on a Friday, but that game is in late September at home. Is it good or bad that you’re playing the Huskies earlier in the season and not later?

KD: Washington is a bit of an enigma, aren’t they? Jedd Fisch returning to New Jersey will be interesting. I think you want to play a new Big Ten team that is rebuilding a bit earlier in the season and try to catch them off guard. This is a big potential game for Rutgers if they want to make a bowl game.

Visit our friends at Fighting Irish Wire, Buffaloes Wire, and Ducks Wire. Follow our newest sites, UW Huskies Wire and UCLA Wire.

Check out more NFL draft coverage with the USA TODAY Sports NFL Draft Hub.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire