Rutgers dominates Wagner ahead of Wisconsin matchup

Rutgers will roll into Camp Randall Stadium next week at 4-1 when they take on Wisconsin in an 11 a.m. CT showdown.

The Scarlet Knights’ lone loss came at No. 2 Michigan last week, and they got back on track today with a 52-3 win over FCS opponent Wagner.

Quarterback Gavin Wimsatt threw for 149 yards and a touchdown, while running for a pair of touchdowns. The Scarlet Knights have been a solid defense all year long, while offensively they have had to mix it up to try and find chunk plays without a reliable passing game.

Wisconsin and Rutgers will also be the homecoming game for the Badgers next week.

