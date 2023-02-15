Rutgers director of recruiting Timothy Silvernail posts farewell message

Rutgers football director of recruiting, Timothy Silvernail, has posted that he is leaving the program.

Silvernail joined Rutgers football in February 2020. He was the first director of recruiting brought in upon head coach Greg Schiano’s return to the program. Prior to that, he spent six months as the director of recruiting at Buffalo.

In his three years before working at Buffalo, he was the director of player personnel at UMass, where he graduated in 2014 with a bachelor’s in sports management. He also holds a master’s degree from Eastern Michigan.

On Wednesday morning, Silvernail tweeted about leaving the program, providing no further details.

Thank you to the players, staff and coaches for the last three years at Rutgers. #TakeCare pic.twitter.com/Yc7oaIFbvJ — Timothy Silvernail (@TFSilvernail) February 15, 2023

Silvernail’s profile page is no longer on ScarletKnights.com.

Shamir Hill is the assistant director of recruiting and he remains with the program.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire