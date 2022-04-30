Rutgers defensive lineman/linebacker Brian Ugwu enters the transfer portal

Rutgers defensive end/linebacker Brian Ugwu officially entered the transfer portal Friday. The 6-foot-3, 240-pound edge rusher will now have three years of eligibility left to play college football elsewhere.

A three-star recruit in both the 247Sports Composite and per Rivals.com, Ugwu committed to the Scarlet Knight program on signing day back in February of 2019. Former Rutgers head coach Chris Ash was the one who recruited and offered Ugwu when he was at Hillside high school.

He made his collegiate debut in 2019 against Massachusetts, but ended up tearing his ACL and was passed on the depth chart while recovering from injury. As a sophomore in 2020, he did appear in two games (Penn State, Maryland) and was named to the Academic All-Big Ten list.

Related

Rutgers football lands another 2022 commitment in Kareem Lewis

Ugwu did not see game action in 2021. He did not feature heavily in Friday’s annual spring game scrimmage as other edge rushers have lept ahead of him on the depth chart.

Related

Booyah! New Rutgers football offer out to Adham Abouraya

Prior to committing to Rutgers, Ugwu saw offers from Pittsburgh, Duke, Syracuse, Temple, and Nebraska.