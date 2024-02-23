Rutgers defense struggles in loss at Purdue

On Thursday night, Rutgers men’s basketball was unable to stop the Purdue Boilermakers’ offense in a 96-68 loss. While Rutgers had performed well in conference play this month, they were unable to replicate their success against the No.3 ranked team in the country.

As Purdue fell four points shy of 100, they were led by Zach Edey. The Toronto native scored 25 points and was tied for the team lead in rebounds with seven. He also got some help from Lance Jones, the game’s second-highest scorer with 15 points.

While Rutgers did allow a lot of easy buckets, Purdue was deadly from beyond the arc. They made 52.2 percent of their three-pointers. Rutgers only shot 38.5 from three-point range.

Although this game ended in disappointing fashion for Rutgers, there were a few bright spots. That includes Jeremiah Williams, who scored 12 points and added three rebounds to his resume. He has scored at least 10 points five of Rutgers six games this month.

With only two games left this month, Rutgers will be looking to bounce back on February 25th when they take on Maryland. To beat the Terrapins, Rutgers must be much better at both ends of the court. Rutgers has already beaten Maryland once this month.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire