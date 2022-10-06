Rutgers continues to fall in latest USA TODAY 1-131 re-rank

Rutgers had the tallest of tasks in Week 5 of the 2022 college football season: taking on Ohio State. To make things tougher, the Scarlet Knights were in the Buckeyes house. The game went about how one might have expected, with Rutgers losing 49-10 when the clock hit 0:00.

Ohio State is No. 3 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll, the AP Poll, and this week’s re-rank – and Rutgers is in the early stages of a rebuild. Add in the fact that the Heisman Trophy favorite plays quarterback for the Buckeyes, and it starts to make more and sense that the Scarlet Knights took a tumble in the rankings.

Like every week, Paul Myerberg of USA TODAY released his weekly re-rank of all 131 FBS schools. Rutgers settled in down at No. 69, falling just below the middle of the pack for the first time since the preseason when they were ranked No. 91. In order to bounce back, they will need to take care of business at home against Nebraska on Friday night.

The biggest drop in the rankings this week belongs to Wisconsin, who fell 19 spots to No. 73 after losing to Illinois. Purdue saw the largest jump, moving 25 spots up to No. 47 after taking down Minnesota. Let’s see how the entire Big Ten performed in the re-rank released from Week 5.

Last week’s rank Teams This week’s rank 3 Ohio State 3 4 Michigan 4 6 Penn State 7 34 Maryland 27 26 Minnesota 33 66 Illinois 45 72 Purdue 47 40 Iowa 50 53 Michigan State 64 58 Rutgers 69 54 Wisconsin 73 80 Indiana 88 115 Nebraska 93 109 Northwestern 112

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire