New Rutgers coaches have defense buzzing: ‘They’re really bringing life into this defense’

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — There is a new energy among the Rutgers football program, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. Four new hires have revamped the defense and given a new feel to the unit.

The headline addition this offseason was Joe Harasmyiak, who was brought in from Minnesota after spending the past two seasons as their defensive coordinator. Also added to the revamp was Corey Hetherman as the linebackers coach.

Drew Lascari was promoted within the program to coaching the safeties and Mark Orphey was hired from Alabama as a cornerbacks coach.

“Man, they’re amazing, they bring new energy, they kind of sort through that barrier between old and young on the team and they bring us in as one,” senior defensive back Avery Young said on Wednesday. “Coach H (Harasymiak) is doing a great job, and all the other defensive players and coaches that you know, stepped up and got hired and got these jobs. So it’s just amazing to have them on staff. They’re really bringing life into this defense that we needed.”

The defense underperformed last year and the new blood in the coaching staff seems to have addressed at least the energy issue. Whether the schemes and execution have improved is another issue entirely.

As for the secondary, the group is experienced and talented. Young is a big piece of what could well be the team’s strongest unit.

In 2020, Young was an honorable mention selection by the media for the postseason Big Ten accolades.

Saturday’s scheduled scrimmage will be a big step towards the defense – and the team as a whole – coming together.

“It’s fun. You know, if you love football – you love putting the pads on. So it’s all competitive,” Young said. “All that competitive nature comes out every time you buckle them up. So we’re just excited to get better throughout the week. And we know that we got to ‘CHOP’ each practice and eventually when we get to the scrimmage to just let it fly again.”

