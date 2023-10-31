What Rutgers coach Greg Schiano sees in Ohio State: 'We'll have our hands full, for sure'

Ahead of Rutgers’ 10th matchup against Ohio State since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Greg Schiano doesn’t want to look at the big picture.

While the Scarlet Knights have won six of their first eight games of the 2023 season, including back-to-back wins at home against Michigan State and on the road against Indiana, Rutgers is still looking for its first win against Ohio State.

And that is all Schiano is focused on.

“We’re trying to be 1-0 at the end of the Ohio State season,” Schiano told reporters Monday. “We have to have a great week of preparation to do that and we have to go play our best game and see where that stacks up against theirs. I can’t control anything about them, but I certainly can us. And that’s going to be my focus: that we have a great, consistent week of practice and then go play our best game of the season.”

Last season, Rutgers lost to the Buckeyes 49-10 in Columbus, allowing 252 rushing yards and five touchdowns — each of which was scored by running back Miyan WIlliams — while mustering 187 yards of offense.

Even though the Scarlet Knights defense limited Marvin Harrison Jr. to three catches for 18 yards and a touchdown last season, Schiano knows that the Ohio State wide receiver remains at the center of Rutgers’ defensive game plan.

“Marvin Harrison Jr., arguably, is one of the best players in the country,” Schiano said. “He’s continued to improve. You can see he’s a real professional the way he’s prepared. When you go against players with that skill, they are very dangerous.”

Schiano called Ohio State quarterback Kyle McCord “a really good quarterback” from what he has seen, while making a joke about Michigan's sign-stealing allegations in the process.

“I’ve been able to watch them on TV — so a little TV scouting,” Schiano said. “He’s a fiery leader. You can see his teammates believe in him. He’s a young quarterback who is getting better every week. Again, part of a challenge of playing a team with so many skilled people.”

But the Ohio State defense is what has Schiano’s attention.

Through eight games, Ohio State has allowed an average of 10 points and 260 yards to opposing offenses.

“You’re looking at a defense that’s probably — I don’t want to be exaggerating, but I think every single guy will be an NFL player, including some depth players,” Schiano said. “It is what it is. That’s why they are one of the top defenses in the country. We’ll have our hands full, for sure.”

Ohio State will kick off against Rutgers in Piscataway, New Jersey at noon Saturday on CBS.

