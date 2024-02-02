The Rutgers chopper (and Greg Schiano) check in with one of New Jersey’s best on Thursday

Sah’Nye Degraffenreidt got a visit from Rutgers football head coach Greg Schiano on Thursday. And Schiano certainly made an impression, with the head coach using a helicopter to land at the prospect’s high school.

One of the top players in New Jersey in the class of 2025, Degraffenreidt (nicknamed ‘Ice Cup’) is a hot name on the recruiting trail.

A 6-foot-1, 185-pound wide receiver at Atlantic City High School (Atlantic City, New Jersey), Degraffenreidt is a three-star wide receiver but his offer list is that of an elite prospect.

Rivals ranks him as the No. 17 player in New Jersey and the No. 98 wide receiver in the nation. However, it is clear that Degraffenreidt has big play potential every time he touches the ball.

An explosive player, Degraffenreidt has speed and agility that make him explosive with the ball in his hands in the open field.

He holds offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia, Maryland, Michigan, Penn State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Syracuse, Vanderbilt and West Virginia among others.

Rutgers coach Greg Schiano embraces Atlantic City junior WR Sah’nye Degraffenreidt after landing on the practice field pic.twitter.com/5jCknmIc1c — John Russo (@ACPress_Russo) January 31, 2024

Use of the helicopter by Schiano and staff comes from a private fund and personal donations. No public funds (athletic department or Rutgers University funds) are used to cover the expense of the helicopter.

