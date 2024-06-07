Rutgers Chloe Timberg wins first women’s NCAA Championship in program history

On Thursday night, Rutgers women’s track and field star pole vaulter Chloe Timberg made history in Eugene, Oregon. At Hayward Field, Timberg set a meet and school record while giving Rutgers its first national champion in track and field since 1983. It was also the first women’s NCAA Championship in program history.

Before rewriting the record books, Timberg matched her previous career best of 4.60m (15′ 1″), the only pole vaulter to reach that height. That set the stage for a moment she would never forget as shortly after, Timberg cleared a record height of 4.71m (15′ 5.5″). The height also tied Timberg for third-best in NCAA history.

🥇 𝗡𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡𝗔𝗟 𝗖𝗛𝗔𝗠𝗣𝗜𝗢𝗡

Chloe Timberg, an All-American and three-time Big Ten Champion, takes her place as the nation’s best pole vaulter, setting an NCAA Championship meet and school record with a height of 4.71m (15’ 5.5”). #GoRU | 🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/5sEhXJATFl

— Rutgers Track & Field/Cross Country (@RutgersTFXC) June 7, 2024

As Timberg took in her historic performance, she reflected on her journey and thanked everyone who has helped her at Rutgers over the years.

” We knew this was not going to be an easy feat, there are many talented vaulters in the NCAA,” Timberg told Rutgers athletics. ” Coach and I took on the challenge of making big changes mid-season so to see that risk pay off was incredible. I am so proud to be a part of the Rutgers Athletics family because they have been a huge support at every turn.”

For Timberg, Thursday’s latest accomplishment comes as no surprise. Earlier this year she won silver at the Big Ten Outdoor Championships and was named the Big Ten Field Athlete of the Year. Her focus will now shift to the U.S. Olympic trials, which are just a few weeks away.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire