Rutgers cheap shot leads to tempers flaring against Ohio State

Barry Werner
·1 min read

This would be a case of a questionable decision leading to a foolish choice.

Ohio State was delivering its commonplace beating to Rutgers on Saturday in Columbus.

So, it begs the question of why you would fake a punt when up 49-10 in the four quarter.

The Buckeyes’ Jesse Mirco, from Fremantle, Australia, saw open space and took off down the field.

He was clearly out of bounds when Aron Cruickshank, a wide receiver playing special teams, delivers the shot of shots.

Rutgers’ Greg Schiano and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day started jawing at each other. The pair had worked together as Buckeye assistants for a couple of seasons under Urban Meyer.

