Rutgers cheap shot leads to tempers flaring against Ohio State

This would be a case of a questionable decision leading to a foolish choice.

Ohio State was delivering its commonplace beating to Rutgers on Saturday in Columbus.

So, it begs the question of why you would fake a punt when up 49-10 in the four quarter.

The Buckeyes’ Jesse Mirco, from Fremantle, Australia, saw open space and took off down the field.

He was clearly out of bounds when Aron Cruickshank, a wide receiver playing special teams, delivers the shot of shots.

A lot of Mad all over the place pic.twitter.com/KNHmRnvCQ0 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) October 1, 2022

Things are getting heated in Columbus 👀 pic.twitter.com/1ogLILcOKX — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

Rutgers’ Greg Schiano and Ohio State head coach Ryan Day started jawing at each other. The pair had worked together as Buckeye assistants for a couple of seasons under Urban Meyer.

