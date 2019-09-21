Rutgers center smacks QB Artur Sitkowski in the helmet during TD celebration

Artur Sitkowski started Saturday for Rutgers against Boston College. (Photo by Corey Perrine/Getty Images)

It’s very important to not injure your quarterback — or anyone for that matter — when celebrating a touchdown. And Rutgers center Michael Maietti almost violated that unspoken rule on Saturday.

Maietti got a little too excited when Rutgers scored a first-quarter touchdown against Boston College and smacked QB Artur Sitkowski upside the head.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Sitkowski was making the start Saturday because QB McLane Carter was injured and couldn’t play. Since Sitkowski was wearing a helmet, Maietti might have been in more danger of hurting his hand than Sitkowski was in danger of getting a concussion from the impact.

Either way, we’re guessing that Maietti got told to not be as excited the next time Rutgers scores a TD.

– – – – – – –

Nick Bromberg is a writer for Yahoo Sports.

More from Yahoo Sports:



