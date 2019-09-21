Rutgers center smacks QB Artur Sitkowski in the helmet during TD celebration
It’s very important to not injure your quarterback — or anyone for that matter — when celebrating a touchdown. And Rutgers center Michael Maietti almost violated that unspoken rule on Saturday.
Maietti got a little too excited when Rutgers scored a first-quarter touchdown against Boston College and smacked QB Artur Sitkowski upside the head.
Easy on the QB celebration, @RFootball. 😂 pic.twitter.com/QbKmb2V73O
— Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) September 21, 2019
Sitkowski was making the start Saturday because QB McLane Carter was injured and couldn’t play. Since Sitkowski was wearing a helmet, Maietti might have been in more danger of hurting his hand than Sitkowski was in danger of getting a concussion from the impact.
Either way, we’re guessing that Maietti got told to not be as excited the next time Rutgers scores a TD.
