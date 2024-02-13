Rutgers beats out Michigan, Penn State, Georgia, others for blue chip Shore football recruit

Rutgers football has landed a big in-state commitment.

Matawan Regional offensive lineman Jayden Elijah announced late Monday night that he committed to Greg Schiano and the Scarlet Knights, picking Rutgers from a list of offers that included Georgia, Michigan, Michigan State, Penn State and Texas A&M, among others.

The 6-foot-7, 265 pound Elijah will bring Big Ten size to Rutgers.

Dec 28, 2023; Bronx, NY, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Greg Schiano and players run on to the field before the 2023 Pinstripe Bowl against Miami Hurricanes at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Elijah is a three-star recruit and the No. 18 overall prospect in New Jersey, according to the 247Composite ratings.

He is the third member of Rutgers’ 2025 recruiting class, joining Florida quarterback Sean Ashenfelder and Hillside, New Jersey athlete Talibi Kaba.

Rebuilding the offensive line has been a major focus for Rutgers since Schiano returned. The unit has made considerable improvement, particularly last season following the hiring of offensive line coach Pat Flaherty.

Now Elijah will have the chance to play college football close to home while being mentored by a highly respected position coach.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Jayden Elijah commits to Rutgers football. Matawan OL had Michigan offer