Rutgers beats Georgetown in Gavitt Games, improve to 3-1

On Wednesday night, Rutgers men’s basketball continued its winning ways when it welcomed Georgetown to Jersey Mike’s Arena. Freshman guard Derek Simpson shined offensively, and Rutgers took advantage of the Hoyas’ mistakes to improve to 3-1.

After losing to Princeton on opening night, Rutgers has looked like a different team. That was on display Wednesday night. While Rutgers was outrebounded 40-29, they turned 21 Georgetown turnovers into 25 points. Rutgers also got offense from various sources, scoring a season-high 71 points.

Four players scored at least 10 points, including Simpson, who led the way with 15. However, he was not the only one who made an impact offensively, as Noan Fernandes, Aundre Hyatt, and Gavin Griffiths also scored double-digit points. Griffiths’s performance was particularly encouraging, as the talented freshman scored 12 points after only scoring five against Bryant on Sunday.

Although the Hoyas kept things close, Rutgers used an 11-0 run early in the second half to put the game out of reach. They never trailed at any point and held off Georgetown’s rally in the second half.

With the Gavitt Games over, Rutgers will turn its focus to its matchup with Howard on Saturday night. Rutgers will again play in front of their home fans at Jersey Mike’s Arena, where they are is 3-0.

