Rutgers basketball: Two new schools reached out to Cliff Omoruyi this weekend in the transfer portal- who has reached out so far?

There are two new suitors who have reached out

On Saturday, Clemson and Kansas State reached out to Omoruyi for the first time, per a source close to the situation. Omroyi has played the past four seasons for Rutgers basketball and has been a starter the past three seasons.

An All-Big Ten selection, Omoruyi averaged 10.4 points per game this season while also averaging 8.3 rebounds and 2.9 blocks per game.

Omoruyi is one of the top defensive players in the country. Last week, Big Ten Network analyst Raheal Davis gave the opinion that he believes Omoruyi should return to Rutgers for a final season of college basketball.

These comments from Davis came before Omoruyi had decided to enter the transfer portal.

Per the same source, the following schools have reached out to Omouyi since he entered the transfer portal last week.

Alabama

Arkansas

Auburn

UConn

DePaul

Florida

Georgia

Georgia Tech

Georgetown

LSU

Miami

Ole Miss

Oregon

Oregon State

Pittsburgh

St. John’s

Seton Hall

UCLA

USC

Villanova

Omoruyi is a former four-star recruit and one of the highest-ranked players to commit to Rutgers during Steve Pikiell’s era as head coach.

The loss of Omoruyi to the transfer portal is one of several personnel moves for Rutgers basketball this offseason. Omoruyi is one of two starters (along with forward Mawot Mag) who have entered the transfer portal so far this spring.

With a highly ranked class coming in for Rutgers, one that features two recruits ranked as five star players (forward Ace Bailey and guard Dylan Harper), it was inevitable that Rutgers would see a thinning out of its roster ahead of the summer.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire