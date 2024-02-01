Rutgers basketball turns in ugly showing in home loss to Penn State | 5 takeaways

PISCATAWAY – There are ugly basketball games, and then there’s what took place at Jersey Mike’s Arena Wednesday night.

And unfortunately for Rutgers, the Scarlet Knights came out on the wrong end of it.

They couldn’t shoot well, they didn’t make enough free throws, they were careless with the basketball – it all led to a disappointing 61-46 loss to a lackluster Penn State team.

Very little went well for Steve Pikiell’s team, which was coming off a close loss to second-ranked Purdue in a game that it played overall played well in – making Wednesday’s showing even more surprising.

And this came on a night where the Nittany Lions were without leading scorer Kanye Clary.

The Scarlet Knights shot just 34.0 percent from the floor. It also went a paltry 11-of-22 from the free-throw line.

Gavin Griffiths led Rutgers with 11 points while Jamichael Davis had 10.

Jan 31, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions guard D'Marco Dunn (2) goes up for a basket during the first half in front of Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Penn State didn't play much better, shooting just 38.5 percent from the field and going 5-of-23 from long distance.

It was rough from the start.

Rutgers played poorly in the first half, committing 13 turnovers that led to 10 points for Penn State. The Nittany Lions committed six – but Rutgers didn’t score of off them and went into the break trailing 26-24.

Nothing improved after the break as Penn State maintained its lead, which stretched to double digits with about four minutes left to play.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Way too many turnovers

Rutgers finished with 20 turnovers that led to 16 points for Penn State.

The Scarlet Knights were too careless with the basketball – they had multiple sloppy passes – especially in the first half.

Penn State, which committed 16 turnovers that led to 11 points for Rutgers, capitalized on that carelessness.

2. Non-existent three-point shooting

Rutgers finished 1-of-17 from beyond the arc.

The Scarlet Knights didn’t make a three-pointer until Griffiths drained one about six minutes into the second half.

Rutgers is not a good shooting team. That’s clear by now.

But this showing was particularly jarring.

3. What it means

This was a damaging loss for Rutgers.

It’s a Quad 3 defeat that only further dents the Scarlet Knights’ teetering postseason resume. Simply put, the Scarlet Knights couldn’t afford to lose to a struggling Penn State team at home if they want to give themselves a good chance at the NIT.

Yet that’s exactly what happened.

4. Solid night for Gavin Griffiths

If there was one positive for Rutgers, it’s that Griffiths had a solid performance.

The freshman forward finished with 11 points on 5-of-9 shooting to go along with three rebounds and one assist in 24 minutes.

Griffiths has shown improvement on both ends of the floor in recent games – a positive sign for his development.

On this night, though, it wasn’t nearly enough for the Scarlet Knights.

5. Recent scoring struggles for Mawot Mag continue

Mag finished scoreless for a second straight game. He took three shots, missing all of them, in the 15 minutes he played.

The forward also also scoreless against Purdue (0-of-6 from the field) and had two points on 1-of-6 shooting in Rutgers' loss at Illinois.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers basketball: 5 takeaways from Penn State loss