Rutgers basketball’s top scorer, Jeremiah Williams, set to play in the JSBL

A heavy Rutgers basketball presence in the Jersey Shore Basketball League got a bolt of big news on Thursday. Jeremiah Williams, the top scorer for Rutgers last season, is set to play in the league.

Williams will play for the WCT Warriors. Last season for Rutgers, Williams showed some serious flashes of potential despite being limited to just 12 games.

The 6-foot-4 guard averaged 12.2 points and 2.8 rebounds per game. He is a big returning piece for Rutgers and a veteran presence on a roster that is exploding with talent. Among the projected key pieces for the Scarlet Knights this season are five-star forward Ace Bailey and five-star guard Dylan Harper.

Only hours after their preliminary roster was posted, the WCT Warriors made a big splash by adding Rutgers’ returning leading scorer Jeremiah Williams. The 6’5 185 lb guard should have a big impact down at the Jersey Shore for what should be one of the most improved teams. pic.twitter.com/SHCW18QGPs — Jersey Shore Basketball League (@JSBLhoops) June 6, 2024

In a social media post announcing his commitment to Rutgers, the league said that Williams will be a significant part of a Warriors group that “should be one of the most improved teams” this summer.

The league began play in the late 1960s and is NCAA-sanctioned.

