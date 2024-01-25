Rutgers basketball: Top prospect Trey McKenney to join the 2024 Junior National Team’s Minicamp

This week, top 2025 prospect Trey McKenney received an invitation to join USA Basketball’s 2024 Junior National Team’s Minicamp. A Rutgers basketball recruit, McKenney will participate in team activities on April 4 in Phoenix, Arizona, as part of the 2024 NCAA Final Four.

This invitation is a great opportunity for the young prospect to learn, compete, and work towards earning a roster spot on an upcoming Junior National Team.

The four-star recruit visited Rutgers basketball in October and has yet to decide where he wants to showcase his talent on the collegiate level. According to 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 225-pound small forward is the No. 1 prospect in Michigan and is the No. 3 small forward in the nation within his 2025 recruiting class. Overall, he is the No. 18 recruit in the nation.

Since visiting the Scarlet Knights, McKenney has logged official visits with TCU on Nov. 11 and Georgetown on Dec. 2. The top small forward in the country has prompted 35 college offers.

As a sophomore last season, he averaged 25.4 points and 11.1 rebounds, recording consecutive state playoff game performances of 26, 30, 28, 28, and 20 points, carrying the St. Mary’s Prep Eaglets to the semifinals. In his first season at St. Mary’s Prep, McKenney averaged 16.9 points and six rebounds as a freshman.

In 13 games this season, McKenney has guided the Eaglets to a 12-1 record and the No. 1 school ranking in Michigan.

