Rutgers basketball: As Tom Izzo points out, rough offseason still haunting Scarlet Knights

Steve Pikiell didn’t say much of note after Rutgers basketball got run off the floor at Michigan State Sunday. Pikiell is a good communicator in other formats, but doesn’t use the postgame interview session as a forum for messaging the way many of his counterparts do.

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo is one of those guys – given his stature as a dean of the sport, he’s perhaps the leading purveyor of that art. And Izzo put his finger on a couple of things that ail the Scarlet Knights (9-7 overall, 1-4 Big Ten), who face a must-win home game tonight against Nebraska (7 p.m., Big Ten Network).

Unprompted, Izzo brought up the transfer-portal departures of starting guards Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy, who left late in the offseason cycle. Spencer entered the portal May 19 and Mulcahy did so on June 9. Rutgers’ coaching staff was blindsided by Spencer and while Mulcahy had vacillated some about his future throughout the spring, the staff thought he was in the fold after his withdrawal from NBA Draft consideration.

“I feel sorry for him,” Izzo said of Pikiell. “It’s one of those crazy rules we have to all deal with, but I think he lost two guys in the summer, one went to UConn (Spencer) and one went to Washington (Mulcahy). You lose them in the middle of the summer and you’re not getting another player. I feel for Steve on that. It’s hard enough when you lose them in the spring.”

Dec 9, 2023; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights head coach Steve Pikiell reacts to a call in the first half against the Seton Hall Pirates at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

The undergraduate transfer portal already had closed by the time Spencer and Mulcahy took their combined 21 points, eight assists and seven rebounds per game – plus eight seasons of college basketball experience – elsewhere. Rutgers responded by adding a grad transfer dealing with a knee injury (Austin Williams) and a sit-out transfer whose eligibility remains in flux (Jeremiah Williams). Out of necessity, Pikiell elevated two guys penciled in for roles (sophomore Derek Simpson and freshman Jamichael Davis) to man the backcourt along with grad transfer Noah Fernandes.

The result is an offense that ranks 255th in the country in efficiency and is prone to long scoring droughts that negate typically solid defensive efforts (Rutgers ranks eighth nationally in defensive efficiency).

Pikiell’s biggest strength, his skill that built Stony Brook and then Rutgers from the ashes, is developing players into a cohesive unit over time. The musical chairs that took place in his program last offseason removed that tool from his toolbox.

As Izzo pointed out Sunday, “nobody is young anymore. Nobody is playing freshmen anymore. Most of the programs aren’t even recruiting freshmen.”

Connecticut Huskies guard Cam Spencer (12) yells in excitement Friday, Jan. 5, 2024, during the game at Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Butler Bulldogs lost to the Connecticut Huskies, 88-81.

Pikiell has been using freshmen (Davis and Gavin Griffiths) and sophomores (Simpson and Antwone Woolfolk) and getting mixed results at best. Many games, they’re going against 24- and 25-year-old men who are in year four, five or even six of collegiate ball.

“They are setting screens that are (great) screens,” Izzo said. “They just missed some shots.”

Rutgers misses a lot of shots. Spencer is making some of those for UConn right now (he’s averaging 15.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the nation’s top-ranked team). At Washington Mulcahy (5.6 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 3.8 apg) is averaging a full assist more than anyone on Rutgers. Regressing center Cliff Omoruyi certainly misses some of Mulcahy’s lobs and pick-and-roll feeds.

Is it fixable?

“Don’t rule them out,” Izzo said. “That team is going to give a lot of people fits, like they did Indiana.”

Against Indiana, Rutgers defended well, hit the boards hard and let’s be honest – the Hoosiers were ice cold, too.

That’s a tough formula to win consistently with, but it’s where Rutgers is after two big offseason turnovers.

