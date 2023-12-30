Rutgers basketball survives lowly Stonehill on clutch Simpson shot as red flags persist

PISCATAWAY – It was supposed to be a tune-up.

It nearly turned into meltdown.

Rutgers basketball averted the worst loss of Steve Pikiell’s eight-year tenure Saturday, surviving 59-58 against lowly Stonehill thanks to a 3-pointer by Derek Simpson with 15 seconds left.

The Lenape High School grad’s clutch bucket -- he logged 14 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists and 2 steals while starting in place of injured freshman Jamichael Davis (bone bruise in his leg) -- pulled Rutgers (8-4) out of the fire, but the red flags are flying heading into the teeth of the Big Ten schedule.

“It’s amazing for me (confidence-wise), but as a group, I think we could do a lot better than to not be in that situation," Simpson said. "Free throws, making shots, it’s all confidence. It’s all in your head."

Dec 30, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Derek Simpson (0) makes the game-winning three point basket as Stonehill Skyhawks guard Josh Mack (5) defends during the second half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Stonehill (2-13) is a bottom-five team in all of Division 1 according to the analytics website Kenpom.com. Yet Steve Pikiell did not deliver a fire-and-brimstone postgame press conference. Nor did he read his team the riot act in the locker room.

“He was like, ‘A win is a win,’ we’ve got to move on to Ohio State and get ready for them because it’s a whole different weight class, the Big Ten," postgrad wing Aundre Hyatt said. "We’ve got to fix the rebounding and continue to take good shots. I felt like we took good shots today they just weren’t falling today.”

With just one quality win out of conference – at Seton Hall, which stands as a Quad 2 at the moment – the Scarlet Knights have their work cut out to make the postseason. That work starts with a challenging two-game road swing: at Ohio State (10-2) on Wednesday (7 p.m., Big Ten Network) and at Iowa (8-5) on Saturday (noon, BTN).

“I’m excited about Big Ten play,” Pikiell said. “We obviously have to play better but I like the result today and I like the fact that the fans stayed. They couldn’t leave early – we gave them their money’s worth.”

Here is a look at what has to be addressed to salvage the season.

5 big-picture takeaways

Dec 30, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) looks to pass during the first half as Stonehill Skyhawks guard Josh Mack (5) defends at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

1. The rebounding situation is untenable

Rutgers ranks 13th in the Big Ten in rebounding margin at minus-3.9. What typically was a program strength under Pikiell, and a way for his poor-shooting teams to compensate, is now a glaring weakness. Part of the issue is the Scarlet Knights’ undersized backcourt, part of it was the absence of rugged forward Mawot Mag, part of it is not getting enough out of forward/center Antwone Woolfolk and part of it has been Omoruyi hunting blocked shots, which sometimes leaves him out of position on the defensive glass. And it's fair to question how tough this group is. Against its four high-major opponents so far, Rutgers has been outrebounded by 59 – an average of nearly 15 per game.

2. Cliff Omoruyi must step it up vs. the big boys

At 11 points and 9 rebounds per game, the preseason All-Big Ten honoree’s production is down compared to last year with the exception of blocks (3.5 per game). And that’s after the soft part of the schedule. He doesn’t have much help inside, and support is on the way once backup center Emmanuel Ogbole suits up (his recovery from an ACL tear is nearly complete), but that doesn’t excuse averaging 4.3 points and 4.3 rebounds in losses to Illinois, Wake Forest and Mississippi State. If his trajectory doesn’t change, you can pencil in Rutgers for a losing season.

3. Gavin Griffiths is on a learning curve

Head coach Steve Pikiell coaches Gavin Griffiths during Rutgers men's basketball media day at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, NJ Tuesday, October 3, 2023.

Let’s start with this: Though it's not ideal that the 6-foot-8 freshman guard is shooting 38 percent from the field and .26 percent from 3-point range, it's also not that unusual. He’s the latest example of how difficult it is for most freshmen – even a four-star, top-50 prospect – to adjust to a college game populated by fourth- and-fifth year players in their mid-20s. But can Pikiell and his teammates put him in a better position to succeed offensively as a catch-and-shoot weapon? Of course, Griffiths must do his part defensively to stay on the floor for extended stretches.

4. Playing fast hasn’t happened

The Scarlet Knights ranked 237th in the nation in tempo. That was not the plan in the preseason, when pushing and pressing was the emphasis. The inability to rebound certainly has contributed. Absent a fix there, Rutgers has to lean on its press (which is reliant on made shots, another problem thus far) to speed games up in a Big Ten notorious for its slogging pace. One thing was certain throughout the non-conference schedule: Playing inside-out through Omoruyi, with his back to the bucket, was not effective against better foes. The big man is at his best on the move.

5. There’s been a ton of experimentation

By this stage of the season, Pikiell typically has his starting lineup, rotation and player combinations down pat. That hasn’t happened this season due to a combination of injuries, newcomers in prominent roles and uneven performances that has left the coach playing mad scientist. Stability of process has been one of Pikiell’s calling cards, but that’s hard to achieve in the current free-agent landscape. The imminent addition of Ogbole and the potential addition of transfer guard Jeremiah Williams (who is awaiting an NCAA ruling on his gambling case) should help – but are more wild cards in a campaign full of them.

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball survives lowly Stonehill as red flags persist