Rutgers basketball starts a new tradition. For Eddie Jordan, it's also closure

PISCATAWAY – Eddie Jordan returned to his alma mater Saturday for the first time in eight years. He toured Rutgers basketball’s state-of-the-art practice facility and realized just how much has changed since he coached his final game.

Now, the shooting machines actually work. There is air conditioning. His successor, Steve Pikiell, doesn’t have to schedule practices around wrestling matches and dance-team rehearsals.

“When I was here, this was all just conversation,” Jordan said of the RWJBarnabas Health Athletic Performance Center. “To actually walk through there, my gosh.”

Jordan came back as part of the inaugural class of “Knights of Honor.” It’s been three decades since Rutgers raised a men’s basketball jersey to the RAC’s rafters. That changes this weekend when three starters on the 1976 Final Four team – Jordan, Mike Dabney and Hollis Copeland – earn the distinction. The trio was feted at a dinner Saturday night, along with special guest James Bailey, who flew in from Texas to join them (Bailey’s jersey was the last one hung from the roof). They’ll be recognized at halftime of Rutgers’ game against Purdue.

“I’ve been nervous,” Jordan said of his return.

He shouldn’t be. His immense contributions to Rutgers as a player and later, as an ambassador for the university throughout a long career in the NBA coaching ranks, far outweigh three poor seasons as a college head coach during a time when the athletic department was in disarray.

This weekend provides a measure of closure for Jordan, even as it opens a new tradition.

A White Castle recruiting dinner

Knights of Honor was Pikiell’s brainchild. As the college careers of his three foundational players – Geo Baker, Ron Harper Jr. and Caleb McConnell – wound down, he began thinking about legacies, and he wondered why only three men’s basketball jerseys are hanging in Rutgers’ arena. The answer: Rutgers’ standard for taking a uniform number out of circulation is making first- or second-team All-America.

That’s a high bar, as it should be. But many other schools hang jerseys without retiring the numbers, so Pikiell and his communications director Chris Corso developed criteria for that distinction. The obvious place to start was with the 1976 team.

“I’d be a lot better basketball coach if I had you at the point guard, you at the wing, you at forward,” Pikiell said to the honorees at the dinner, which took place at the Rutgers Club on the Livingston campus. “I’m looking forward to one of you guys guarding (Purdue’s 7-foot-4 center) Zach Edey tomorrow.”

He gestured to Bailey, who in his heyday might have thrown Edey around like a rag doll.

“I hope you’ve got something left in those knees,” Pikiell said to a ripple of laughter among the 40 or so attendees.

Pikiell spent time working the room and reveled in the stories, including one about Bailey’s recruiting visit.

“They gave him a pillow to sleep on the floor in the dorms and they took him to White Castle for dinner,” Pikiell said. “But he still came – he came because of the people, and that’s what makes this night great.”

Part of something bigger

The last time these four 1976ers were together on campus was 2016, Jordan’s last season at the helm. Everyone from the Final Four squad – all the players and all the coaches – gathered for the 40th reunion. The 50th is two years off, but it doesn’t make sense to wait. In the past three years alone we’ve lost head coach Tom Young, beloved assistant Joe Boylan, and of course the All-American centerpiece of that powerhouse, Phil Sellers.

“If there’s a Mount Rushmore of Rutgers basketball, Phil belongs at the peak,” Jordan said.

Retired and living in Charlotte, N.C., Jordan keeps tabs on his old program from afar. He’s reached out to Baker and McConnell to congratulate them for passing his milestones. He knows all about incoming recruiting gems Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey. He’s heard NIL and transfer-portal stories; Michigan point guard Dug McDaniel is his godson. As someone who earned his bachelor’s degree while coaching at Rutgers, he’s happy to hear the current team posted a collective GPA of 3.3 for the fall semester.

“Coach Pikiell, I love him as a human being and he’s done a great job,” Jordan said. “His teams, they play their (butts) off. The way they defend – you know how hard that is, to get guys to do that?”

After the Purdue game, Pikiell will bring these four legends into his locker room. He wants his players to understand: They are part of something bigger than themselves.

“At the end of the day, that’s what we do as coaches,” Pikiell said. “We teach 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds the value of being part of a university.”

It pays lifelong dividends. Rutgers may change – White Castle recruiting dinners are a thing of the past – but as this weekend’s reception of Mike Dabney, Hollis Copeland and especially Eddie Jordan attests, being a Rutgers man does not.

