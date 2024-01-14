Rutgers basketball smoked at Michigan State as offensive woes continue

Last week, it looked like Rutgers basketball found its identity in a lockdown win over Indiana.

On Sunday, Michigan State took it away.

The desperate Spartans did the locking, handing the Scarlet Knights a 73-55 loss at the Breslin Center, where the program is 0-8 all-time.

Rutgers (9-7 overall, 1-4 Big Ten) is now 1-6 in road and neutral games this season.

Michigan State's Mady Sissoko, center, battles Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi, left, and Mawot Mag for a rebound during the first half on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, at the Breslin Center in East Lansing.

Michigan State (10-7, 2-4) was facing a must-win situation for a squad that was ranked in the preseason top five nationally. The Scarlet Knights held the Spartans to 36 percent shooting in the first half and took a 36-35 lead six minutes into the second half before Michigan State pulled the rug out with a 19-0 run.

Postgrad wing Aundre Hyatt paced Rutgers with 14 points and senior forward Mawot Mag added 12 points and five boards.

Michigan State leads series 13-3. Rutgers had taken three of the last four from the Spartans.

3 THOUGHTS

1. Omoruyi’s rough season continues

It's hard to deny that senior center Cliff Omoruyi, an All-Big Ten preseason selection, is undergoing major regression from last year.

Yes, Omoruyi absorbs a ton of punishment in Big Ten play, from a shot to the throat by Ohio State to Sunday’s elbow to the groin by Spartans center Mady Sissoko. Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell is unhappy about it and has made his voice heard to the powers that be, to no avail.

But Omoruyi finished with four points, eight boards and four fouls in 20 minutes. He took just five shots. Rutgers simply can’t win games like this with so little production from its marquee player. It's no coincidence that the Scarlet Knights’ highest-quality win of the season, at Seton Hall, was also Omoruyi’s best game.

2. Offensive woes

Tom Izzo is no dummy. He knows Rutgers can’t manufacture a steady stream of buckets in the half-court and can’t beat his team enough on the glass to score on second chances, either (Sparty went plus-7 on the boards). So his guys shut down the Scarlet Knights’ surest path to points – the transition game. Even when Sparty was struggling with seven turnovers in the first half, Rutgers could not capitalize (zero fast-break points through the first 20 minutes).

It bears repeating that the Scarlet Knights’ lack of offensive punch falls mainly on the late out-transfers of Cam Spencer and Paul Mulcahy, both of whom were penciled in as staples this season and left young guys like Derek Simpson and Jamichael Davis with much more responsibility than anticipated. But that doesn’t make it any easier to watch.

3. Is the season toast?

You can’t say that in mid-January, but the toaster is on and the bread is getting crispy. Nebraska (13-4, 3-3) visits Wednesday (7 p.m., Big Ten Network) in what feels like a must-win to make any kind of postseason. The potential addition of Iowa State transfer Jeremiah Williams, whose gambling suspension by the NCAA could be resolved this week if he's hit with the half-season suspension instead of a full-season one (those are the two options, and Rutgers just crossed the halfway point of the schedule with this loss), would only help, even though he has two years of gameday rust to shake off.

There will be fan chatter about waiving the white flag on this season and trying to develop the freshmen and sophomores with 2024-25 in mind, but there is no way Pikiell is going to pack up the tent on Jan. 15, nor should he. You can do both – try to win and work on development. The winning part is looking awfully difficult right now, though.

3 QUOTES

From Steve Pikiell's postgame radio interview:

1. Overall thoughts: “It’s a 40-minute game. They toughed us on some plays. I’ve got to get us to play 40 minutes. We’ve got to keep banging away…I’ve got to do a better job of getting them to play better on the road.”

2. On any positives: “I thought they were locked into what we had to do, but you’ve got to do it for 40. It’s 40 minutes. The backboards, they got us by 7. We’ve got to play better and I’ve got to do a better job.”

3. On the possible addition of backup center Emmanuel Ogbole (knee) and transfer guard Jeremiah Williams (gambling suspension): “I think there’s some help coming on the way. We kind of need...a couple more guys to the roster would be a big help for us.”

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball smoked at Michigan State as offensive woes continue