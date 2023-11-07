What to make of Rutgers basketball’s season opening loss to Princeton?

On Monday, Rutgers men’s basketball (0-1, 0-0) dropped their season opener to the Princeton Tigers (1-0, 0-0) 68-61 in an in-state matchup as part of the Jersey Jam in Trenton, New Jersey.

Princeton led most of the game, as there were only five lead changes in this New Jersey matchup. The Tigers’ ability to shoot behind the arc is the key to the Scarlet Knights’ loss in their season opener. Princeton shot 45 percent (9-for-20) from three-point range as the Scarlet Knights struggled behind the arc, shooting only 29 percent (4-for-14).

Final Score: 68 Princeton, 61 Rutgers. We host BU at home on Friday.#TheKnighthood🛡⚔️ — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) November 7, 2023

Princeton senior guard Matt Allocco led the way for the Tigers, recording a team-high 21 points and nine rebounds. On the glass, forward Caden Pierce had a team-high 15 rebounds for the Tigers.

As for the Scarlet Knights, senior center Cliff Omoruyi led the way in scoring. The former First Team All-Big Ten Defensive center recorded a team-high 12 points along with seven rebounds and four blocks.

In his Rutgers debut, UMass transfer Noah Fernandes contributed ten points and three assists in 26 minutes. Also, second-year forward Antwone Woolfolk contributed double-digit points (10) in 19 minutes.

Below are the five takeaways from Rutgers’ season-opening loss to Princeton.

Rutgers' bench kept them in the game

The RU careers of Gavin Griffiths and Jamichael Davis begin tonight.#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/9Orm93E7LL — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) November 6, 2023

In the season opener, Rutgers’ bench outplayed the Princeton bench 29 to 4. Freshman Jamichael Davis (4 pts), redshirt senior Oskar Palmquist (8 pts), sophomore Antwone Woolfolk (10 pts), and graduate student Austin Williams (7 pts) all contributed points in the season opener. Davis saw the most action off the bench, playing 29 minutes, logging four points and seven rebounds in a poor shooting performance (2-for-10).

The Scarlet Knights struggled from behind the arc

Big-time first 3⃣-pointer in Scarlet for Noah Fernandes. 14-12, we’re down a bucket. 11:32 left in the first half.#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ZkeJYtK4vv — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) November 7, 2023

Rutgers’ poor shooting behind the arc led to their loss on Monday. Princeton shot 45 percent (9-for-20) from three-point range as the Scarlet Knights struggled behind the arc, shooting only 29 percent (4-for-14). Palmquist logged the most three-pointers for the Scarlet Knights, shooting 2-for-4 from behind the arc. As a team, the Scarlet Knights attempted 14 three-pointers and only made four of them.

Rutgers center Cliff Omoruyi needs to be more of an offensive threat

Rutgers’ 2023 Second Team All-Big Ten and First Team All-MET center, Cliff Omoruyi, needs to start taking control of the Rutgers’ offense. On Monday, Omoruyi attempted 12 shots and scored a team-high 12 points. The senior center has the most experience on the Scarlet Knights’ 2023-24 roster, and the offense needs to run through him in the post. Omoruyi was consistent all night, but his veteran leadership needs to show up on the offensive end.

Rutgers forward Antwone Woolfolk is a nice piece off the bench

We see you, Wolf 🐺🐺🐺 6 points early for Antwone Woolfolk. 20-18, Princeton. Aundre Hyatt heads to the line for two shots.#TheKnighthood🛡️⚔️ pic.twitter.com/4uetKJIxuF — Rutgers Men’s Basketball 🏀 (@RutgersMBB) November 7, 2023

Second-year forward Antwone Woolfolk was a nice piece off the bench for Rutgers head coach Steve Pikiell. Woolfolk contributed a spark off the bench, contributing ten points on 5-for-6 shooting in 19 minutes of play. Also, the Cleveland, Ohio, native added four rebounds and was the most productive bench player for the Scarlet Knights. Woolfolk had a productive first season for Rutgers, averaging 2.3 points, 1.6 rebounds, and shot 67.3 percent from the field in 32 games last season.

Forward Oskar Palmquist is Rutgers best three point shooter

2023-24 Rutgers basketball about to kick off in Trenton. Let’s gooooo RU !!!! #TheKnighthood🛡⚔️ pic.twitter.com/4M70E9qYOv — Chris Corso (@CACorso) November 6, 2023

Redshirt senior Oskar Palmquist was the only bright spot for the Scarlet Knights from three-point range. Palmquist recorded Rutgers’ 2-of-4 made three-pointers of the night, shooting 50 percent from behind the arc. The Kinna, Sweden, native will be Rutgers’ three-point specialist as the season continues. The 6-foot-8-220-pound forward played in 21 games last season, and he recorded a 36.4 three-point percentage in 192 minutes.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire