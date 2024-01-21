Rutgers basketball routed at Illinois amid Terrence Shannon spectacle

It’s a season of one step forward, one step back for Rutgers basketball – and the steps back continue to take place on the road.

Looking to build on Wednesday’s thrilling home over Nebraska, the Scarlet Knights got throttled at 14th-ranked Illinois, which welcomed back star guard Terrence Shannon from a six-game suspension following his arrest on a felony rape charge, by a score of 86-63 Sunday.

Rutgers (10-8 overall, 2-5 Big Ten) is now 1-7 in road/neutral games and 1-8 against Quad 1 opponents this season. Only one of those losses has been close. The last two are by a combined margin of 41 points.

The Illini (14-4, 5-2) are 8-0 all-time against Rutgers at home.

The big subplot of the game was the return of All-America candidate Shannon. On Friday a federal judge granted him an injunction against the university’s attempt to suspend him indefinitely, heeding his claim that his due process had been violated.

In Illinois’ 76-58 win at Rutgers last month, the 6-foot-6 senior guard dropped 23 points and 10 boards. This time around Shannon finished with 16 points and 4 assists.

Illinois also posted a 16-5 edge in second-chance points, went plus-13 on the glass and scored a whopping 50 points in the paint. It was another physical manhandling, similar to the first meeting between these clubs and last week's loss at Michigan State.

3 THOUGHTS

1. More progress for Cliff Omoruyi

Illinois' Marcus Domask loses control of the ball from pressure by Rutgers' Clifford Omoruyi (11) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Champaign, Ill. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

After a 14-point, 15-rebound, 4-block domination in Wednesday’s win over Nebraska, the senior center delivered again, but in much different fashion. Against Illinois a versatile offensive arsenal was on display for this first time this season. Omoruyi recorded 22 points and grabbed 9 rebounds -- five of them offensive. He shot 10-of-19 from the field, making an open 3-pointer, hook shots and mid-range jumpers in addition to his usual point-blank buckets.

If Omoruyi has righted his ship, it’s a good sign for a squad that desperately needs the preseason All-Big Ten selection to play like this in order to function offensively. And it won’t hurt his pro ball prospects, either. But for Rutgers to take full advantage, Omoruyi needs much more help from his supporting cast.

2. The Terrence Shannon spectacle

Illinois' Terrence Shannon Jr. prepares to enter the game as head coach Brad Underwood watches during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Rutgers Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024, in Champaign, Ill.

Leave it to the legal experts to debate the court’s ruling on Shannon, and its potential future impact on any college’s ability to discipline student-athletes. From a basketball standpoint, Underwood suiting Shannon up immediate upon his reinstatement by the court is probably what most (not all) coaches in his position would do, as unsettling as that may seem to some.

And although it seemed like window dressing for Underwood to bring Shannon off the bench and check him in two minutes into the game, it’s not that unusual for a coach to weave a starter who is coming off a layoff back into the action as a sub at first.

Illinois fans receiving Shannon with a standing ovation was an awkward tableau. Would another high-major fan base have sat on their hands, or golf-clapped instead? Probably not, although it’s hard to generalize. But it certainly wasn’t “one shining moment” material either. These are the knots many sports fanatics tie themselves in, regardless of how it looks to the outside world.

3. The biggest opportunity awaits

After a bye week, next up for Rutgers is the most consequential game of the season. Purdue (17-2, 6-2), which is certain to retain the No. 2 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25 poll, visits next Sunday for a 1 p.m. tip on Fox’s main network. As everyone knows, the Boilermakers have fallen to Rutgers as the nation’s top-ranked team in each of the past two seasons.

A win this time around is the Scarlet Knights’ best and maybe last chance to change the season’s disappointing trajectory. It will take more than RAC magic, though. Purdue isn't Indiana or Nebraska. Rutgers has to hit shots, box out and be more connected on defense, especially along the perimeter.

The game also will feature the induction of Rutgers’ first Knights of Honor class: 1976 Final Four squad members Eddie Jordan, Mike Dabney and Hollis Copeland are the inaugural honorees. Their jerseys will hang in the rafters at Jersey Mike’s Arena but their uniform numbers will not be taken out of circulation.

3 QUOTES

From Steve Pikiell’s postgame radio interview…

General thoughts: “Missed way too many layups again, backboards, it’s 40 minutes on the road and we didn’t give 40 minutes.”

On the defense: “Our defense wasn’t where it needed to be, I was disappointed in that. They were driving into the lane. I’ve got to do a better job with that.”

On Cliff Omoruyi: “Cliff really against Nebraska and here did a great job changing his approach and Noah (Fernandes) gave us some fire off the bench. Need a lot more from a lot of other guys when you’re playing the No. 14 team in the country on the road.”

