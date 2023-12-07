Rutgers basketball romped by Wake Forest, faces must-win at Seton Hall

A banner day off the court ended with a bummer on it for Rutgers basketball Wednesday.

Hours after gaining a commitment from Don Bosco Prep senior superstar Dylan Harper, the Scarlet Knights fell 76-57 at Wake Forest, their second straight blowout loss.

Now Rutgers (5-3) faces a virtual must-win against an equally desperate local rival Seton Hall (5-3) in Saturday’s Garden State Hardwood Classic in Newark. The Scarlet Knights are 0-3 in their three big tests this season and opportunities for a hang-your-hat non-conference win are running out.

3 THOUGHTS

1. Lineup switch didn’t work

After Saturday’s 18-point home loss to Illinois, head coach Steve Pikiell started a smaller lineup, inserting freshman guard Gavin Griffiths and pulling sophomore forward Antwone Woolfolk. It didn’t work. Rutgers fell behind 13-3 out of the gate and trailed 29-11 before pulling within six at the half. But the hole proved too steep.

Griffiths ended up shooting 0-for-5 in 18 minutes. Woolfolk posted six points and two boards off the bench. Aundre Hyatt and Noah Fernandes paced Rutgers with 13 points apiece.

2. Cliff Omoruyi’s funk continues

The senior center, a preseason All-Big Ten selection, got in some early foul trouble and was a non-factor once again, finishing with four points and four boards in 28 minutes. He took just four shots.

This off a 3-for-10 shooting, five-turnover performance against Illinois. Part of it is on Rutgers' guards to put him in pick-and-roll scenarios where he thrives, but he's not involved anywhere near the degree one would expect.

Rutgers has to get him righted or there will be no postseason, NCAA or NIT, for this squad.

3. Hammered on the glass again

Wake Forest went plus-12 on the boards and posted a whopping 21-6 advantage in second-chance points. This after Illinois outrebounded the Scarlet Knights 55-27 in Piscataway.

Unable to turn Wake Forest (5-3) over and unable to rebound, Rutgers' scoring options grinded ot a halt as they shot just 37 percent from the field.

Rutgers continues to miss senior forward Mawot Mag, who has been cleared to return from an ACL tear suffered last February but does not feel his knee is ready for game action.

Afterward Pikiell addressed his team for so long in the locker room that he never made it to his postgame radio interview. In a statement issued postgame, Pikiell said "give credit to a great Wake Forest team" and added "we know that we have to be better."

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball romped by Wake Forest, faces must-win at Seton Hall