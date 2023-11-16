Rutgers basketball rides solid defense, strong guard play to win over Georgetown | 5 takeaways

PISCATAWAY – Steve Pikiell would likely gladly take more performances from his team like the one it displayed Wednesday night.

The Rutgers men’s basketball team played at a high level defensively, got sparkling play from its backcourt and rode that combination to a 71-60 victory over the Georgetown Hoyas at Jersey Mike’s Arena.

The game was part of the annual Gavitt Games event that features matchups between Big Ten and Big East teams.

Derek Simpson led Rutgers with 15 points, while Aundre Hyatt and Gavin Griffiths each had 12 and Noah Fernandes added 10, all of which came in the second half to provide a spark.

Georgetown shot just 34 percent from the field and was 6-of-24 from the perimeter.

""I really thought we did a really good job," Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell said of his team's defense. "Especially coming out of halftime. We’re getting better in those areas. These guys haven’t played a lot together. …This group has a grit about it."

Rutgers went up by 13 points with just less than eight minutes to go in the first half when Hyatt got a steal and knocked down a three-pointer.

But the Hoyas reeled off a 12-1 run to get back in the game, capped by a three from Dontrez Styles.

Rutgers got a three-pointer from Simpson and then a putback by Gavin Griffiths off a Jamichael Davis missed layup in transition to take a 38-32 lead at halftime.

Fernandes and Hyatt then were on fire to start the second half, each knocking down a pair of three-pointers in the opening four minutes to help Rutgers take a commanding 18-point lead with a 16-4 run.

The game was never in doubt from that point on.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Big first half by Gavin Griffiths

The freshman finished with 12 points on 5-of-9 shooting, including 2-of-6 from the perimeter.

Ten of his points came in the first half.

Griffiths’ defense still needs work, but that’s something most college basketball freshman experience. His scoring ability, however, is a major boon for Rutgers’ offense.

2. Best game so far for Jamichael Davis

Griffiths wasn’t the only freshman to contribute in a big way.

Davis finished with nine points on 4-of-7 shooting, including 1-of-2 from long distance. All of his points came in the first half.

"Jamichael, that boy moves fast," Simpson said. "He's everywhere."

It was the finest game Davis has put together in the early part of the season and it went along a strong one from fellow freshman Griffiths.

"They gave us great energy off the bench," Pikiell said. "I think energy's always the first thing you look for. They're talented. They're learning how to play hard and they're learning how to play college basketball. Gavin has a chance to really make shots and (Davis) is a pest. He causes some havoc. He's figuring it out too, and I like it. He's got a good grit about him."

3. Rutgers’ points off turnovers

The Scarlet Knights were smothering defensively for much of the night, forcing 21 turnovers that turned into 25 points.

Georgetown is going to struggle again this season, but that type of play by Rutgers on the defensive end should be encouraging for Pikiell.

"We were gritty today," Simpson said. "I'm happy with our all-around performance from our guards. I think our guards, me, Noah and J-Mike really caused some problems on defense. And the big guys, we all struggled collectively in the beginning with rebounding, but in the second half we really picked it up."

4. Rutgers still struggling with layups

If there’s one are the Scarlet Knights need to make considerable improvement with, it’s scoring around the basketball.

They’ve continued to struggle with layups, missing seven against Georgetown.

Rutgers might be able to overcome that in nonconference play (thought it couldn't against Princeton), but that's going to be much more difficult once it gets into the thick of its Big Ten slate.

But Pikiell expressed confidence it would improve.

"Our guys are working at it," Pikiell said. "Just got to make them. I'm not too worried about that. Some days they go in, some days they don't. This is a good shooting group. We've got to finish some more plays. Give Georgetown credit for that, too. They're physical. They've got some big, strong guys too that make it hard for you."

5. Up next

Rutgers will host Howard on Saturday at Jersey Mike’s Arena at 6 p.m. The game will be streamed on BTN+.

