Rutgers basketball recruiting: Nigel James, a 4-star guard, has looked good at the City of Palms Classic

Nigel James showed over the past week that he certainly belongs as one of the nation’s top players. The four-star guard

James transferred to Long Island Lutheran (Brookville, New York) this offseason. It has been a good move for both the player and the program, with James off to a strong start and Long Island Lutheran rolling to an 8-0 record against a national schedule.

James’ squad swept through the City of Palms Classic, winning all three of their games. This includes a win over Don Bosco Prep (Ramsey, New Jersey) and then on Saturday night a 76-62 win over Link Academy (Branson, Missouri).

Rutgers basketball is among the teams involved with James, who took an official visit to the program this fall. He is ranked a four-star recruit by ESPN.

He is the No. 99 player in the nation according to 247Sports.

The class of 2025 guard was strong in the win over Link Academy with 13 points, three rebounds and two assists.

The City of Palms Basketball Classic is one of the nation’s top events, drawing some of the best teams but also individual talent. The tournament was certainly good for Rutgers, with a five-star guard Dylan Harper and five-star forward Airious ‘Ace’ Bailey putting in dominant performances.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire