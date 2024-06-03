Rutgers basketball recruiting – Nigel James cuts down to a top four

Four-star guard Nigel James has a top four, with Rutgers basketball making the cutdown for one of the nation’s top players. Rutgers was the only Big Ten program to make the list.

In addition to Rutgers, James included Georgia, Georgia Tech and Marquette. He is a member of the class of 2025.

James is ranked the No. 76 player in the country in the ESPN 300 and the No. 16 point guard in this class. He attends Long Island Lutheran (Glen Head, New York).

Programs such as Iowa, Minnesota, Oklahoma State, Providence, St. John’s, Syracuse Wake Forest and Virginia Tech did not make the cutdown from James.

In October, James took an official visit to Rutgers. The top four was announced via On3:

NEWS: 2025 four-star point guard Nigel James is down to four schools, he tells @On3Recruits. Story: https://t.co/an6RqpAYnM pic.twitter.com/9awJo0NUwT — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 3, 2024

Rutgers does not have any commits in the class of 2025.

The class of 2024 was a tremendous one for Rutgers. The Scarlet Knights have a top-10 national class that features two players in forward Ace Bailey and point guard Dylan Harper who are each ranked as five-star recruits.

The Rutgers class is top three in the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire