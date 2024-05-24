Rutgers basketball recruiting – Jaylen Harrell, a four-star guard, pushes back commitment timeline

Four-star forward Jaylen Harrell, who took an official visit to Rutgers basketball in mid-February, is pumping the brakes on his recruitment.

The news of Harrell’s decision to slow down his recruitment and open things up was broken by Dushawn London of 247Sports. Harrell, a class of 2025 recruit, also posted a message on social media about his desire to take his time in making the right decision for him.

ESPN ranks Harrell as a four-star and the second-best recruit in Massachusetts in his class as well as the No. 28 small forward in the nation.

The news of Harrell not only pushing back his commitment timeline but essentially opening up things beyond his top six certainly has ramifications for his recruitment.

Two weeks ago, Harrell announced a top six of Alabama, Kansas, Providence, Rutgers, Virginia Tech and Xavier.

My college decision has been much harder than anticipated. Due to this, I will be postponing my commitment to a later date. Whatever decision I make I want to make sure it’s the right choice for me and my family. — Jaylen Harrell (@Jaylen_Harrell6) May 23, 2024

In the On3 Industry Rankings, Harrell is the No. 86 overall recruit.

Over the weekend, he took an official visit to Xavier.

