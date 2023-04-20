Rutgers basketball recruiting: Four-star Lathan Sommerville set to announce

Lathan Sommerville will announce his college decision on Friday, marking the end of a recruitment for one of the nation’s top post players. Somerville took an official visit to Rutgers in February.

A 6-foot-10 center from Atlanta, GA, Sommerville is a four-star according to Rivals. In March, he had a top seven that included Villanova, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Bradley, Xavier, Missouri and Virginia Tech.

Rutgers, as one of the programs where he took an official visit, figures to be in the mix for Sommerville.

“Rutgers is a great place from the staff to the fans – a lot of great people in the organization and they get their players better and prepared for the next level,” Sommerville told Rutgers Wire. “They also have that winning culture and competitive nature that I really like.”

He is a class of 2024 recruit.

For Rutgers, the 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers currently includes five-star forward Airious Bailey and four-star guard Dellquan Warren

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire