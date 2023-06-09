Rutgers basketball recruiting: Bryce Dortch set for Tuesday commitment

The recruitment of Bryce Dortch is winding down, with the Rutgers basketball target set to announce next week.

Dortch will announce his college decision on Tuesday the standout forward announced via his social media. He recently took an official visit to Rutgers. He was accompanied by his parents on the trip.

Dortch is a 6-foot-7 forward at Brimmer & May School (Chestnut Hill, MA) and a member of the 2024 recruiting class. He is a consensus three-star who ranked the. 125 player in the nation according to Rivals.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

With the ability to stretch the floor and penetrate, Dortch has a strong offer list that includes UMass, Providence, Seton Hall, Temple, Texas A&M, VCU and Virginia Tech along with several other programs.

Related

Ohifame Ijeboi previews Rutgers football official visit, talks other visits and commitment plans

He announced his finalists as Rutgers, Temple and Virginia Tech.

Getting his parents to Rutgers as part of his official visit last weekend was a big step for Dortch.

“They liked how the staff communicated,” Dortch said after his official visit. “How they would use me and made it clear what my future would look like if I were to commit.”

Advertisement

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers basketball is off to a strong start and features five-star Airious Bailey and center Lathan Sommerville.

Related

Jack Hines talks Rutgers football official visit this weekend: 'I think they're building something special here' Ohifame Ijeboi previews Rutgers football official visit, talks other visits and commitment plans

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire