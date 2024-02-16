Rutgers basketball pulls off comeback vs. Northwestern for 4th-straight win | 5 takeaways

PISCATAWAY – The surge continues.

Rutgers overcame a 13-point deficit and made some big shots late to beat Northwestern 63-60 in front of another raucous Jersey Mike’s Arena crowd.

It was a wild, back-and-forth game but Steve Pikiell's team did exactly what it needed to do in the final minutes to secure the victory.

It was the fourth-straight win for the Scarlet Knights, who are now 14-10 overall and 6-7 against Big Ten competition.

“It’s four in a row and we’re going to keep it rolling,” Aundre Hyatt told the crowd after the win.

It was a frenetic finish and Hyatt was a part of it.

Hyatt drained a three-pointer a three-point lead with 58 seconds left. After two made free throws by Northwestern guard Boo Buie, Jeremiah Williams made a layup to put Rutgers up 63-60.

Feb 15, 2024; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights forward Aundre Hyatt (5) dribbles against Northwestern Wildcats forward Nick Martinelli (2) during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Out of a Northwestern timeout with 4.5 seconds left, the Wildcats inbounded the ball to Buie, but Rutgers’ defense collapsed on him and he couldn’t get a shot off as the final seconds ticked off the clock for a Scarlet Knights victory.

Rutgers shot 39.6 percent from the field for the game and went 6-of-14 from long distance.

The Scarlet Knights hit the shots they needed late for the victory. They held Northwestern to 36.0 percent from the field and 38.1 percent from three-point range.

It took plenty of effort by the Scarlet Knights to even be in position for the win in the first place.

Rutgers reeled off a 13-2 run to tie the game up with 11 minutes to go and managed to keep it close from there.

Derek Simpson drained a mid-range jumper that put Rutgers ahead 52-51 with five minutes to go, part of a 12-0 run that gave the Scarlet Knights a five-point lead with less than four minutes remaining.

The Wildcats tried plenty of times to pull away for good, but the Scarlet Knights wouldn’t let it.

Northwestern’s lead in the first half swelled to 13 points, but Rutgers got three huge three-pointers from reserve forward Oskar Palmquist to help slice the Wildcats’ lead to 34-27 at halftime.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. No Mawot Mag

Rutgers was without its best defensive player due to left knee soreness, according to the team.

Aundre Hyatt got the start in place of Mag, who was officially listed as questionable (as he has since returning from an ACL tear, which he suffered in his right knee). The forward spent the game in sweats on the bench.

2. Boo Buie’s performance

The Northwestern point guard, who’s in his fifth season, is one of the best in the country for a reason and it showed against Rutgers.

Buie, who entered the game averaging 18.8 points as the Wildcats’ top scorer, finished with 27 points on 7-of-14 shooting, including 6-of-10 from long distance, to go along with five rebounds and one assist.

He makes things difficult on any team Northwestern plays. Had Mag been healthy, he likely would’ve drawn at least some of the assignment of guarding Buie.

Still, while Buie had a big night, the Scarlet Knights managed to limit the rest of Northwestern’s weapons.

3. The Jeremiah Williams effect

The infusion of Williams has been huge for this Rutgers team – the latest evidence arrived Thursday.

Williams finished with 15 points on 6-of-13 shooting with five rebounds, five assists and three blocks in a strong all-around performance.

It’s no coincidence Rutgers has won all four games since Williams has been available.

4. Short Jersey return for Princeton transfer Ryan Langborg

Langborg, who played a huge role in Princeton’s remarkable NCAA Tournament run last year before transferring to Northwestern as a graduate student, had a quick return to New Jersey.

Entering the game as the Wildcats’ third-leading scorer with 12.0 points per game (while also shooting 40.2 percent from the perimeter), Langborg was assessed a flagrant 2 foul and an ejection with about 10 minutes to go in the first half when he elbowed Rutgers guard Jamichael Davis in the groin.

The officials initial called it a personal foul before ruling it a flagrant after a lengthy review.

Davis made both free throws to cut Rutgers’ deficit to eight points.

Losing Langborg was significant for Northwestern, which was also without Ty Berry (11.6 points per game) after he was previously ruled out for the season with a torn meniscus.

5. What it means

This was a game Rutgers couldn’t afford to lose to keep its postseason hopes – whether it’s to the NIT or an unlikely run to the NCAA Tournament – in good standing.

It was Quad 2 win – Rutgers is now 3-1 against such opponents – so it certainly helps Rutgers’ case.

The Scarlet Knights have another chance of a Quad 2 win on Sunday at Minnesota.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Rutgers basketball: 5 takeaways from win vs. Northwestern