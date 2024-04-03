Rutgers basketball: Providence showing interest in Gavin Griffiths

Following his freshman season at Rutgers, former top-50 recruit Gavin Griffiths is looking for a new home. One school reportedly showing interest is Providence.

On Monday, Griffiths was on campus at Providence, according to On3sports reporter Joe Tipton.

In 32 games during the 2023-2024 campaign, the Simsbury, Connecticut native averaged 5.8 points per game and shot 32.4 percent from the field. While the Rutgers guard struggled to get consistent playing time, he showed improvement down the stretch.

As the season winded down, Griffiths scored at least 10 points in three of his last four games. Against Maryland in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, he added 16 points to his resume, the second-highest total of the season.

Rutgers’ Gavin Griffiths will be entering the transfer portal.

The 6’8 wing was named NEPSAC Class B Player of the Year and a Top-50 recruit in class of 2023. pic.twitter.com/GmkAixHt7g

— Derek Murray (@Derek__Murray) March 28, 2024

After finishing last season with a 21-14 record, the Friars are looking to build on their success. Part of that includes improving the offense, which is where Griffiths comes in. The Friars averaged 72.4 points a game last year while finishing sixth in the Big East. Adding a player with Griffiths’s potential could help their efficiency.

While Griffiths still is far from a finished product, he has been a popular name in the transfer portal. According to NJ Advanced Media’s Adam Zagoria, the list of schools that have shown interest in his services includes Boston College, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Notre Dame, Illinois, Xavier, Creighton, and Santa Clara.

Regardless of where Griffiths ends up, he will be highly motivated to make an immediate impact.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire