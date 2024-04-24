Rutgers basketball offers sharp-shooting Michigan guard Daniel Smythe

On Tuesday, an offer went out from Rutgers basketball to guard Daniel Smythe. The guard from Michigan is coming off a very strong senior season.

Smythe is a 6-foot-3 guard from St. Mary’s (Orchard Lake, Michigan). He has the versatility to play both guard positions. A strong outside shooter, Smythe’s offer from Rutgers this week is as a Preferred Walk On (PWO).

Last season, St. Mary’s finished the season 27-1. If that school sounds familiar, it is because St Mary’s features Trey McKenney, the MaxPreps Player of the Year in the state.

McKenney is a four-star recruit and one of the top players in the class of 2025 who is heavily being recruited by Rutgers. He is the No. 12 player in the nation in the 247Sports Composite.

On Tuesday, Smythe tweeted about the offer from Rutgers:

Grateful to receive an offer (PWO) from Rutgers University! Thank you @RutgersMBB for the opportunity. pic.twitter.com/X39HNA9YE1 — Daniel “Bugsy” Smythe (@bugsysmythe1) April 23, 2024

Recently, Smythe was offered by Hillsdale College, a Division II program based in Michigan that has a powerhouse men’s basketball program.

Smythe has talent, especially when given an open look. In one state playoff game this past season, Smythe made six three-point attempts to key a big win for St. Mary’s.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire