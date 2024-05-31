Rutgers basketball offers A.J. Dybantsa (the top recruit ’25 recruit in the nation)

On Wednesday, Rutgers basketball offered A.J. Dybantsa, the top-ranked player in the nation.

Dybantsa is a consensus five-star recruit and ranked the top player in the class of 2025 by ESPN. Thursday’s offer from Rutgers sees them join a recruitment that includes Alabama, Baylor, UConn, Duke, Georgetown, Georgia Tech, Providence and USC among others.

The talented guard is a potential No. 1 NBA Draft pick in 2026 and holds offers from many of the top programs in the nation. He brings a lot to the table, including the ability to score in bunches.

Last season for Prolific Prep, Dybantsa averaged 21.2 points, 9.4 rebounds, and 3.5 assists per game. He also added 29 steals and eight blocks to his resume. While he has made headlines due to his offense, Dybantsa also has the ability to be an elite defender at the next level.

He will transfer to play for Utah Prep (Hurricane, Utah) for his senior season.

I’m blessed to receive an offer from Rutgers University! Go Scarlet Knights❤️🤍 pic.twitter.com/vkSBTNwzj1 — AJ Dybantsa (@ADybantsa) May 30, 2024

Getting involved with Dybantsa is certainly intriguing for Rutgers.

The Scarlet Knights welcome a 2024 class that includes two five-stars in Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper to campus this summer. Dybantsa is certainly of that caliber of player.

Although the college basketball world will be watching what Dybantsa does closely, a decision is still months away. He is expected to pick several schools this summer and early late fall before making a final commitment.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire