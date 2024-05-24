Rutgers basketball offer one of many this past week for Brady Koehler

Brady Koehler counts his Rutgers basketball as one six offers he has received over the past week.

A 6-foot-8 forward from Cathedral High School (Indianapolis, Indiana), Koehler is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. In addition to his Rutgers offer on May 20, he has been offered by DePaul, Stanford, UC San Diego, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia over the past week. In early May, he was offered by Northwestern.

A class of 2025 recruit who has great length, Koehler also has a well-rounded inside/outside game.

He has the ability to get to the rim while also having a deft outside shot. Defensively, he is aggressive and committed.

Last year, the Koehler averaged 15.5 points and 6.5 rebounds per game. Underscoring the defensive side of his game, he had 2.3 blocks per game.

Following a Conversation with Coach Williamson, I am extremely happy and excited to announce that I have been given a scholarship to play basketball at Rutgers University. Thank you to Coach Pikiell, Coach Smoke, and the rest of the staff for the amazing opportunity!! pic.twitter.com/3jYssulZCw — Brady Koehler (@BradyKoehler3) May 20, 2024

Nationally, he is the No. 49 small forward in the nation. He is the eleventh-ranked recruit in Indiana in the class of 2025.

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers is top-10 in the nation and features two five star players in forward Ace Bailey and guard Dylan Harper.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire