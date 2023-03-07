Rutgers basketball: What notable players have entered the college basketball transfer portal in March?
Several players comings off strong seasons just entered the college basketball transfer portal this week. There are a few names that could and should intrigue the Rutgers basketball coaching staff.
Yes, yes…the Rutgers season is still ongoing with this week’s Big Ten Tournament as well as a likely postseason berth. But there is no doubt that the Scarlet Knights are already doing their due diligence on players in the portal and those looking to enter.
Last season, Rutgers pulled in Cam Spencer (formerly of Loyola Maryland) via the transfer portal. Spencer is averaging 12.7 points per game while shooting 44.0 percent from the floor.
And while the incoming freshmen class is quite good, it is likely that Rutgers will need to add one if not two experienced players in the transfer portal. A forward for depth would be ideal as would as a point guard.
Dame Adelkun: With two years of eligibility remaining, Adelkun is one of the most fascinating names to hit the transfer portal this week. This past season, Adelkun averaged 13.8 points and 7.2 rebounds for Dartmouth. At 6-foot-8 and 220 pounds, he has great size. In two games this season against Yale, the Ivy League regular season champion, he averaged 13 points.
Stephen Clark: A 6-foot-8 forward from the Citadel, Clark averaged 16.3 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game last season. A graduate transfer with one season of eligibility remaining, Clark scored 16 points at Clemson (NET No. 61) in the season opener and 15 points at North Carolina (NET No. 49) in December.
Sean Conway: At VMI this past season, Conway averaged 12.1 points per game while shooting 41.8 percent from the field. A 6-foot-5 guard, had 17 points at Richmond in the season opener and then 20 against FDU in late November.
Evan Johnson: One of several Georgia State transfers to hit the portal this week, Johnson is a point guard who can put the ball on the floor. He averaged 9.3 points and 2.3 assists last season as a junior. Johnson transfers with two years or eligibility left.
Joe Jones: As a sophomore, Jones scored 3.1 points per game while averaging 3.4 rebounds for Georgia State. Still a work in progress, Jones is intriguing because of his size (6-foot-9 with a good wingspan) and length.
