Rutgers basketball: Noah Fernandes thrives in romp of Saint Peter's

PISCATAWAY -- It was the kind of hustle play that won’t make a highlight reel – but will earn major kudos in the Rutgers basketball team’s film room.

After a turnover on the offensive end, point guard Noah Fernandes sprinted 94 feet the other way, tracking down Saint Peter’s guard Latrell Reid from way behind and blocking his shot at the rim.

At the ensuing timeout, Scarlet Knights coach Steve Pikiell quick-stepped out onto the floor to low-five Fernandes. That’s Pikiell's kind of play – in his eyes, more impressive than any 3-pointer or dunk. And as Rutgers tuned up for Saturday’s Big Ten opener against Illinois with Monday’s 71-40 drubbing of the Peacocks, it was the kind of leadership the coach will need from his postgrad playmaker.

Fernandes finished with 19 points on 5-of-9 shooting and 9-of-9 free throws. He added 4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 blocks and a steal while committing just two turnovers in 26 quality minutes as Rutgers improved to 5-1.

This is the kind of floor generalship Rutgers expected when Fernandes transferred from UMass in the spring. After an adjustment period, he seems to be hitting stride at the right time.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Antwone Woolfolk, stretch four?

Pikiell continues to experiment with the “two-big” lineup of 6-foot-11 center Cliff Omoruyi and 6-9 forward Antwone Woolfolk. Omoruyi did his thing Monday with 17 points, 8 boards and 4 blocks. But Woolfolk opened some eyes with three assists, including a sweet no-look pass on the move to Fernandes for a transition layup and a high-low lob for an Omoruyi dunk.

Woolfolk also hit the first 3-pointer of his college career, a corner triple that drew a huge ovation from the crowd of 6,000.

Used mostly as a backup center last season, Woolfolk displayed the skills of a stretch four Monday. On the negative side, he committed four fouls and grabbed just one rebound in 17 minutes. It will be interesting to see how much Pikiell rides the two-big lineup once the competition toughens.

2. Mawot Mag still out

The senior forward and premier defensive stopper, who tore an ACL in February, still has not appeared in a game despite being cleared a month ago. Unlike the past few games, when Mag went through a full warmup in uniform, he was in street clothes and arrived late to Rutgers’ bench after tip-off, emerging from the trainer’s room.

As Pikiell has said in the past, Mag will signal when he’s comfortable enough for game action.

Postgrad guard Austin Williams returned from a knee injury and logged 12 minutes off the bench, contributing 4 points and 3 boards.

Junior center Emmanuel Ogbole remains out with a knee injury.

3. Steady improvement

This was the best Rutgers has looked all season. The improvement over the past three weeks is clear. The Scarlet Knights recorded 12 steals and posted a 25-5 advantage in points off turnovers. They notched 13 assists on 21 buckets while committing just 7 turnovers. And they held Saint Peter’s to 23 percent shooting. Aside from a rebounding deficit, it was a commanding thumping.

4-Saint Peter’s rebuild continues

The Peacocks fell to 1-4 without their best player, sophomore forward Corey Washington (10.6 ppg, 6.0 rpg), who is out with an injury. Give them credit for hustle: They went plus-14 on the class, including 22-11 on the offensive boards.

Junior forward Michael Hogue led the way with 14 points and 12 boards.

This team plays plenty hard, but shot-making remains problematic. They open MAAC play with a Niagara-Canisius road trip Friday and Sunday.

5-Ready for B1G time?

Illinois is 5-1 with no signature wins but a close loss at third-ranked Marquette. The Illini are 1-4 at Rutgers under Pikiell, with the lone win coming back in 2018. It should be a good test for both squads – can Rutgers hang with Illinois’ talent, and can the Illini show some toughness in Piscataway for a change? Bring your helmet.

Rutgers Scarlet Knights guard Noah Fernandes (2)

St. Peter's Peacocks guard Latrell Reid (0) is defended by Rutgers forward Antwone Woolfolk (13)

Rutgers Scarlet Knights center Clifford Omoruyi (11) blocks a shot by St. Peter's Peacocks guard Michael Houge (6) during the first half at Jersey Mike's Arena. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

