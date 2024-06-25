Rutgers basketball makes the cutdown for Jaylen Harrell, commitment date approaches

Jaylen Harrell, one of the top recruits in the class of 2025 and a priority recruit for Rutgers basketball, released his top cutdown on Monday.

And that top six from the 6-foot-8 forward from CATS Academy (Boston, Massachusetts) included Rutgers.

With a commitment date coming next week, Harrell has an impressive top six of Kansas, Alabama, Providence, Xavier and Virginia Tech in addition to Rutgers. ESPN ranks Harrell as a four-star and the second-best recruit in Massachusetts in his class as well as the No. 28 small forward in the nation.

According to the On3 Industry Rankings, Harrell is the top player in Massachusetts and the No. 86 overall recruit in the nation.

The announcement of the top six was made by On3 and analyst Joe Tipton:

NEWS: 4⭐️ Jaylen Harrell, a 6-foot-6 SF in the 2025 class, tells @On3Recruits he will announce his college decision one week from today on Monday, July 1st. https://t.co/LozWF8qshn pic.twitter.com/j33XAXGntY — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 24, 2024

Via Tipton, Harrell will make his college announcement on July 1.

Harrell took an official visit to Rutgers in January.

He also held offers from Georgetown, UMass, Wake Forest and Washington among others.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire