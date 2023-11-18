Rutgers basketball looks to continue it’s winning ways against Howard

Rutgers will be looking to extend its winning streak to four games on Saturday when they welcome Howard to Jersey Mike’s Arena. So far this season, the Scarlet Knights are undefeated at home. However, they will face a Howard team that won its most recent game against Boston University..

So far this season, Rutgers has been led by Clifford Omoruyi and Aundre Hyatt. The talented duo has made a difference offensively and on the boards. Hyatt is averaging a team-leading 13 points a game, while Omoruyi is averaging 8.3 rebounds a game.

As Rutgers looks to improve to 4-1, they will be tasked with stopping Bryce Harris, who has been a scoring machine. The New York native is averaging 18.5 points a game. He has scored at least 15 points in every game this season. Any hope of Howard pulling off an upset will rely on his play.

However, Harris is one of many Bison players Rutgers will have to worry about. He has gotten some help offensively from Marcus Dockery, Seth Towns, and Shy Odom, who are all averaging more than 10 points a game.

With a victory against Howard, Rutgers would be the third team in the Big Ten to reach the four-win mark. The only other teams on that list are Penn State and Nebraska.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire