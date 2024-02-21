Rutgers basketball looks to get back on track at Purdue

After losing their first game of the month to Minnesota last week, Rutgers men’s basketball is back in action Thursday night at No.3 Purdue. With one win against a ranked team already on their resume, Rutgers will be looking to shock the college basketball world.

Purdue (23-3) dropped one spot this week in the USA TODAY Sports Men’s Basketball Coaches Poll. Rutgers is 14-11 (6-8 Big Ten).

Entering this matchup, Rutgers is 4-1 in its last five games. During that stretch, they looked much better in conference play and scored at least more than 65 points three times. However, they have a tough challenge ahead in Purdue.

Through 26 games, the Boilermakers have been led by Zach Edey. The Toronto native is averaging 26 points and 11.9 rebounds per game. He has also gotten some help from Lance Jones, who is averaging 12.8 points per game.

Jamichael Davis is on fire for @RutgersMBB. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/m3fYEFIk4t — Big Ten Men’s Basketball (@B1GMBBall) February 19, 2024

While Purdue will rely on their two stars, they will also have their hands full with Jeremiah Williams and Clifford Omoruyi. Since making his season debut earlier this month, Williams has averaged 13.2 points per game. Clifford Omoruyi has been a monster on the boards, averaging nine rebounds a game.

Additionally, Rutgers will be looking for revenge in this matchup. Purdue beat Rutgers 68-60 earlier this season at Jersey Mike’a Arena. With a win on Thursday night, Rutgers would improve its road record and prove that their success this month has been no fluke.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire