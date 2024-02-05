Rutgers basketball: Lathan Sommerville is dominant (again) for Richwoods

It was a strong performance this weekend from Lathan Sommerville as the Rutgers basketball commit (and signee) put together another sparkling performance.

Somerville was dominant as Richwoods (Peoria, Illinois) beat a very solid O’Fallon (O’Fallon, Illinois) 60-46.

The Rutgers basketball center, who signed with the program in December, had 24 points and 12 rebounds to key the win for Richlands. With the win, Richlands is now 20-4 on the season.

Somerville is a big-time get for Rutgers basketball. Ranked a four-star in the 247Sports Composite, he is the No. 101 recruit in the nation according to Rivals. ESPN ranks him as the No. 84 recruit in the nation.

When he picked Rutgers, Sommerville did so from a final seven that included Villanova, Rutgers, Seton Hall, Bradley, Xavier, Missouri and Virginia Tech. He also had offers from Bradley, Georgia Tech, Wake Forest and Xavier.

At 6-foot-8 and 225 pounds, Somerville is the big man of the Rutgers recruiting class. He is a strong rebounder who controls the paint well and can alter shots. Offensively, he is light on his feet and moves well around the basket in addition to having some nice range to his game.

