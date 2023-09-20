Rutgers basketball: Jeremiah Williams pleads guilty in Iowa gambling investigation

Feb 24, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Temple Owls guard Jeremiah Williams (25) looks to pass the ball as Memphis Tigers guard Alex Lomax (10) defends during the first half at FedExForum.

Rutgers basketball guard Jeremiah Williams, who transferred to the Scarlet Knights from Iowa State in July, has pled guilty to underage gambling in an agreement reached with prosecutors in Iowa City. He will pay a fine of $645.

In August, as part of the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation’s sweeping probe into sports gambling by college athletes, Williams had been charged with tampering with records for allegedly falsifying information used to register accounts on mobile sports wagering apps.

Similar plea deals were announced earlier this week for University of Iowa football players Arland Bruce IV, Reggie Bracy and Jack Johnson and basketball player Ahron Ulis. Ulis transferred to Nebraska in the offseason and remains part of that program.

Williams is the 10th Iowa State or University of Iowa student-athlete to plead guilty to the charge. All athletes involved in sports wagering could incur NCAA penalties ranging from suspension to permanent ineligibility.

In his plea, Williams admitted to placing wagers while underage using the FanDuel account of someone over the age of 21. He also admitted to placing more than $1,000 in wagers while under 21, the legal gambling age in the state of Iowa.

Williams turned 21 in June, according to the Des Moines Register.

A criminal complaint released last month by the Story County Attorney's Office did not indicate whether Williams bet on Iowa State athletics events.

Williams, a 6-foot-5 combo guard, played his first two collegiate seasons at Temple and averaged 9.4 points and 4.2 assists there before transferring to Iowa State for the 2022-23 season. He never actually played for Iowa State after damaging an Achilles tendon during a workout last October. After entering the transfer portal in the spring, Williams committed to Illinois early in June but then decommitted and landed at Rutgers.

He joined the Scarlet Knights in time for last month's tour of Senegal and Portugal but due to his injury status did not play in the three overseas exhibition games. As a two-time undergraduate transfer with three years of eligibility remaining, he is expected to sit out the 2023-24 season per NCAA transfer rules. Although he has applied for a waiver to become eligible immediately, the NCAA has set forth stringent guidelines for two-time transfer exceptions and a waiver seems highly unlikely. In the meantime, he continues to be involved in preseason workouts with the program.

