Rutgers basketball: Jeremiah Williams leads win at Maryland

COLLEGE PARK, Md. – Call it the Jeremiah Williams effect.

In his second game back after missing nearly two years due to injury and an NCAA gambling suspension, the Iowa State transfer was the guy as Rutgers basketball squeezed out a 56-53 victory at Maryland Tuesday.

Despite being saddled by foul trouble, the combo guard tallied 14 points and five rebounds in just 20 minutes. Every bucket counted in a tug-of-war between the two highest-rated defenses and lowest-rated offenses in the Big Ten. And none counted more than his shot-clock beating layup with 30 seconds left that gave the Scarlet Knights just enough breathing room. That was an exercise in pure will and court awareness as he drove past Maryland's mostly airtight defense and released the ball just a fraction before the horn.

Perhaps Williams' most impressive feat was playing 11 second-half minutes with four fouls and maintaining a high level of defense and aggression.

Rutgers (12-10 overall, 4-7 Big Ten) has won three straight in College Park and now trails the all-time series 13-8. The Scarlet Knights are now 2-0 with Williams in the lineup, and he scored in double figures both times -- a big deal for an offensively challenged squad.

Maryland (13-10, 5-7) was hanging on to NCAA Tournament contention by a thread under former Seton Hall coach Kevin Willard. This might have been the death knell.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. High praise for Mawot Mag

Give the senior forward credit. After returning from an ACL tear he's had to manage carefully on the knee, which caused him to sit out some practices. Yet he delivered 15 points on 6-of-9 shooting and was superb on defense against the Terps. This after scoring 15 at Michigan.

"Proud of him," Pikiell said. "That’s not the easiest injury to come back from. He was fantastic today.

Mag also sank two huge free throws with 17 seconds left and held Maryland forward Donta Scott to 8 points on 3-of-10 shooting.

"They would have went to the NCAA Tournament last year if Mag didn’t get hurt," Willard said. "He’s probably the best college defender I’ve seen in a long, long time."

Willard has coached against Mag three times, once at Seton Hall and twice with Maryland.

"He covers blitzes, pick-and-rolls, he switches out on pick-and-rolls; someone gets beat and he is there," Willard said. "Steve has always been a great defensive coach but that defense is Mag and Mag alone. He’s special."

2. Jamichael Davis brought the defense

Rutgers wisely mixed in a heavy diet of zone against the poor-shooting Terps, but whether they played man, zone or pressed, the freshman guard was the tip of the spear. He drew the majority of the responsibility against Maryland star Jahmir Young and handled it well, holding Young to 16 points on 3-of-17 shooting. Young also committed five turnovers.

"J-Mike wanted him first, then Derek (Simpson) got him, Noah (Fernandes) came in and guarded him and Jeremiah got him, too," Pikiell said. "But he had to work, and that was the main thing today.

Davis finished with three points and two steals, but don’t let the stat line fool you. His 24 minutes were critical.

3. Deep rotation continues

For the second straight game, Pikiell’s 10-man rotation came in handy. After wearing Michigan out Saturday, it helped the Scarlet Knights weather serious foul trouble to Williams and center Cliff Omoruyi.

Omoruyi fouled out with eight points and five boards, and he now has 862 career rebounds, passing the great Roy Hinson (860 from 1979-83) for fifth all-time at Rutgers.

Sophomore forward Antwone Woolfolk was back in the mix after sitting at Michigan. He replaced postgrad guard Austin Williams, who is dealing with chronic knee trouble and did not dress.

All told, Rutgers' subs outscored Maryland's 10-6.

4. Empty arena

The Xfinity Center (capacity: 18,000) is a great venue when the crowd is big, but fewer than 8,000 fans showed up for this game and mostly sat there muted. The lone exception was during halftime when dogs performed tricks at center court.

It was a surprisingly anemic turnout for a proud program on the fringes of NCAA Tournament contention in year two of a rebuild – but it may also indicate the high standards Willard is up against. There were catcalls in his direction from disgruntled fans after the final buzzer.

5. Any RAC magic left?

The Scarlet Knights are just 2-3 in Big Ten home games this season and have dropped two straight in a place that was once impenetrable. They’ll have a chance to rekindle that vibe when 11th-ranked Wisconsin visits Saturday (noon, Big Ten Network).

Expect a raucous, last-chance type of environment.

Win that, and the Scarlet Knights will be firmly in the mix for an NIT berth.

