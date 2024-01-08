Rutgers basketball: As Indiana visits, can arena renovation channel Assembly Hall?

David Siroty has been attending basketball games at the RAC, now Jersey Mike’s Arena, since the Nets played there in the late 1970s. He’s a Rutgers basketball fan but he’s also a college athletics professional, having served as assistant commissioner of the Northeast Conference and founded Front Porch Athletics, which focuses on collegiate sports marketing and revenue opportunities.

So Siroty understands the challenge Rutgers officials face as they decide how to upgrade its 8,000-seat arena in a way that makes more money while preserving one of the sport’s best home-court advantages. And he has some strong advice about that.

“Jersey Mike's is a college basketball cathedral – it should be a bucket list visit for every college basketball fan like Cameron, the Palestra and Pauley (Pavilion),” he said. “I recently visited Duke and what they did around the arena is amazing. They added so many bells and whistles and access for donors and companies, but they kept the arena relatively untouched.”

He added, “Rutgers should do the same. Expand all around the court. Expand the concourses and add bathrooms. Have exclusive parking, access to the practice facility, build beautiful meeting spaces complete with catering, big screens and whatever else can generate money. But then at game time, walk inside a college basketball iconic venue and enjoy the game as it was meant to be enjoyed.”

That aligns with the views of the current and prior two presidents of the Rutgers Court Club, all of whom welcome improvements – but not an overhaul that would diminish the venue’s considerable character. Past president Brian Kelley, who has traveled to most Scarlet Knights road games over the past 20 years, thinks Rutgers could take a cue from Tuesday’s visitor, Indiana.

“Keep the overall intensity of the building,” Kelley said. “I’ve traveled a lot and seen the before and after at other places – a lot of times, after, they don’t have it anymore. They get a little fat and lazy in that palace-type atmosphere. Assembly Hall should be our model.”

One of the sports most iconic venues, Assembly Hall was renovated in 2016 to rave revues. In a 2021 piece looking back at the process, the Indianapolis Star summarized it like this: “Modernize Assembly Hall. Update it both cosmetically and infrastructurally. But keep the seating bowl intact, retain the same iconic architecture and do nothing to change the famous home atmosphere.”

“If you mess with the mecca,” former Indiana athletic director Fred Glass said, “you’d better not screw it up.”

'Don't move my seat'

The Rutgers Court Club raised $87,000 for the men’s basketball program last fiscal year and is on pace to exceed $100,000 this year. Its members are some of the program’s longest-standing season-ticket holders who populate the 100-level seats that line the side courts.

“The biggest concern I hear from Court Club members is one, getting priced out and secondly, changing seats around definitely concerns people,” current president Al Reicheg said.

What would Reicheg like to see done?

“More bathrooms,” he said. “The hospitality area could use some refurbishing – a little more space, it’s a little tight. I don’t think there’s a need for a ton of luxury seating. I can appreciate the need to create more revenue, I get all that. And sure, there’s a need for some luxury seating.”

The difference between “some” luxury seating and “a ton” of luxury seating the sweet spot that Rutgers administrators will have to find. Reicheg grasps the revenue issue as a board member of The Knights of the Raritan, the alumni and fan collective that has been effective in helping Rutgers programs retain athletes through name-image-likeness opportunities. But he doesn’t want to see Rutgers’ most loyal longtime supporters displaced by corporate seats or the possibility of students moving from the current baseline section to the side-courts seats.

“The student section is great where it is,” he said, adding in of the place generally, “It’s a really enjoyable place to watch a game as is. And opposing fans and teams hate coming to it, which is what you want.”

Past Court Club president Elliott Sacks, who’s had season tickets since the RAC opened in 1977, said “I would like to see them extend (the concourse) behind the student section so you could walk all the way around the arena” and would welcome an expanded lobby featuring a gift shop.

When it comes to the seating configuration, though, “a lot of people are of the same mindset I am: We have a gem and we don’t want to screw it up,” he said. “Everybody I’ve spoken to has pretty much said the same thing: Do what you’ve got to do, but don’t move my seat.”

A vow to 'maintain the atmosphere'

Rutgers Athletics has taken pains to hear out ticket-holders on this issue, conducting surveys and holding listening sessions.

“We’re not going to change the atmosphere, we’re going to maintain the atmosphere,” athletics director Pat Hobbs told reporters in November. “But folks know we need better concourses, we need more concessions, we need some premiums. We’re not going to be able to put a ton of premium in there but we’re going to get a sense of what the appetite is for premium.”

Hobbs mentioned 2025-26 as a goal for the first season in the renovated arena. Men’s basketball coach Steve Pikiell has kept his comments on the matter close to the vest but routinely emphasizes how good the current atmosphere is.

"I love the environment, I love this place, unfortunately I don’t get to use any of the amenities so it doesn’t really affect me or the players as much as it would everybody else,” Pikiell said in November. “But I want to keep the sound loud and I like the environment. Hopefully they can figure all that stuff out, but I think it’s way down the road anyway.”

Kelley, who said he’d like to see capacity increased to the 9,000-10,000 range, has no doubt that any renovation will pass the eye test. It’s the ear test he’s more concerned with.

“I’m not worried too much about what the facility will look like – they (Rutgers administrators) have a good track record in that regard,” Kelley said. “I just wonder how much change is too much. The more you fill seat space with luxury boxes, it takes the air out of the building.”

Siroty, who specializes in collegiate-corporate connections, put it this way: “What is the true corporate desire to entertain at college basketball games (in a pro-sports market)? I don’t know what it is.”

Hobbs has said results of the canvassing of ticket-holders and any resulting recommendations should be in by the spring and then will go to Rutgers University president Jonathan Holloway and the Board of Governors for approval for any upgrades and construction. For now, Court Club members and fellow long-timers are sitting on the metaphorical seat’s edge, like they would at the under-4 timeout of a close game.

“I would be real easy to overdo this and screw it up and once you do this, it’s done,” Kelley said. “There’s a certain amount of moderation that I hope they trend into. Do we really want to change our DNA in a basketball building?”

A former coach's advice

Kelley’s first game at the RAC was the loudest anyone can remember – the 1989 Atlantic 10 Tournament final, in which the Scarlet Knights beat Penn State to earn a surprising NCAA Tournament berth. Rutgers’ coach that day, Bob Wenzel, loves what Hobbs has done with the basketball practice facility but is wary that too much tinkering will dent the trapezoid’s magic.

“Game night, I really wouldn’t change much, man,” Wenzel said last week. “The experiences that I had and a bunch that Coach Pikiell has had there – big upsets, crowds going crazy – to me, that’s college basketball.”

Wenzel is still in tune with the sport as a well-respected television analyst, traveling the country to call games. He notes how just last week Baylor christened an arena that downsized capacity in the hope of achieving a tougher home court.

Rutgers, he said, already has that.

“Great, great home-court advantage – and that’s what you want,” Wenzel said. “It’s a hard place to play, and I would do nothing in terms of changing that part of it.”

