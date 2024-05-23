Rutgers basketball hosted class of 2024 center this weekend

Rutgers basketball hosted a priority recruit over the weekend in Jamie Vinson.

A class of 2024 recruit, Vinson had committed to Vanderbilt last fall but has since re-opened his recruitment. He visited Rutgers over this past weekend and is scheduled to be at Kentucky this week.

A 6-foot-10 center from Austin, Texas Vinson has plenty of potential. ESPN ranks him as a three-star and the No. 36 center in the nation and Rivals has him at No. 26. He has offers that include Cal, George Mason, Ole Miss and Texas Tech in addition to Kentucky and Rutgers.

With some position versatility, Vinson is athletic and quick enough to play at power forward and potentially chip in immediately at center as well.

2024 @oakhillhoops Jamie Vinson (James Vinson IV @SynergySST) 6’11” w/ 7’5″ wingspan. Skilled Shooting Big and Rim Protector with shot altering reach. Lengthy target in transition for dunks and spray. Versatile defender w/positional size. Tap in here https://t.co/Jqk3HC14zk pic.twitter.com/zyYEfwDtP5 — JAMES VINSON (@JAMESVINSONIII) May 2, 2024

Rutgers currently has one of the top recruiting classes and is ranked top-10 nationall. The 2024 class is headlined by five-star forward Ace Bailey (the No. 1 player in the nation according to USA TODAY High School Sports) and five-star guard Dylan Harper (Co-MVP of the McDonald’s All-American Game).

Adding a potential piece like Vinson, who is a strong defender with a nuanced offensive game, would give head coach Steve Pikiell an impressive core.

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire