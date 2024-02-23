Rutgers basketball hammered at Purdue as defense wilts

This was always going to be a tough climb for Rutgers basketball – at third-ranked Purdue, which was coming off a rare loss.

The absence of injured defensive stopper Mawot Mag due to leg soreness made the hill that much steeper.

The Scarlet Knights tend to put their best foot forward against the Big Ten power, but Thursday was different.

In a battle between the nation’s second-ranked offense and second-ranked defense, Rutgers (14-12 overall, 6-9 Big Ten) collapsed defensively under a hailstorm of Purdue shot-making and lost 96-68.

Purdue guard Lance Jones (55) fouls Rutgers guard Jeremiah Williams (25) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

It’s the most points Rutgers has yielded in regulation in eight seasons under Steve Pikiell and the sixth time an opponent has scored 90-plus, all losses. The list:

93 vs. Iowa in 2022

90 vs. Illinois in 2021

99 to Illinois in 2019 (OT)

91 to Illinois in 2018

93 to Michigan State in 2017

Third-ranked Purdue (24-3, 13-3) is 14-0 at home this season. The Boilers were coming off a stunning loss at a struggling Ohio State program and looked like a squad determined to put that in the rearview mirror as they pursue a Big Ten title defense and a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

3 THOUGHTS

1. Postseason implications

Purdue center Zach Edey (15) and Rutgers guard Jamichael Davis (1) loose the ball out-of-bounds during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Thursday, Feb. 22, 2024. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Rutgers’ remaining schedule is a mix of highly winnable home games and tough road tests. It starts Sunday with a visit from Maryland (14-13, 6-10), which the Scarlet Knights beat 56-53 on the road Feb. 6. Tip is noon on the Big Ten Network.

Then comes last-place Michigan at home, followed by trips to Nebraska (which is unbeaten at home) and Wisconsin and then a Senior Day visit from Ohio State. Rutgers already has beaten Nebraska and Wisconsin in Piscataway this season, but will go on both trips as significant underdogs.

A 3-2 record over those contests, which likely would mean holding serve at home, probably gets Rutgers into the NIT for the second straight March.

2. Mag’s absence a killer

By now, Mag’s value does not have to be explained. The senior forward's stats (9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg) don’t do justice to his impact as an elite multi-positional defender and a veteran who’s seen it all. Rutgers could survive Northwestern without him at home when the Wildcats were down two starters, but not this type of game. Even after returning from a torn ACL in December, he’s been battling knee trouble (soreness in his other knee caused the Northwestern scratch and also caused him to miss several practices or, at other times, to practice without contact).

As with last season, it's fair to say Rutgers postseason chances hinge on Mag’s availability down the stretch. He was dynamite in the win over Maryland (scoring 15 and erasing Terps forward Donta Scott).

In Sunday’s loss at Minnesota Mag only managed 17 minutes and fouled out as Rutgers yielded 81 points. So it’s not surprising that Purdue put up 96.

It's worth noting that when Mag returned to game action in December it was two months after he was cleared for contact because he wasn't comfortable that his knee was ready for the banging. If soreness and pain management are truly the issue here, perhaps he should be rested in practice for the rest of the season.

3. The Big Ten road whistle

Steve Pikiell said the quiet part out load during his pregame radio interview. When asked about defending the 7-foot-4 Zach Edey, Pikiell referenced the raucous road environment and said “you’ve got to defend three referees.”

There’s a feeling among close observers that in the Big Ten the dreaded ‘road whistle’ is more prominent than in other leagues (it certainly seems more prominent than in the Big East). There is a theory that his explains the Big Ten’s underperformance in recent NCAA Tournaments, because the difference in the way those games are called is so stark.

Obviously foul calls didn’t determine Thursday’s runaway, although it didn’t help that Rutgers’ two best players – center Cliff Omoruyi and point guard Jeremiah Williams – got hit with two apiece early. (It should be noted that the ejection of Northwestern guard Ryan Langborg at Rutgers for what appeared to be an inadvertent elbow was an awful decision).

In any case, it’s interesting that Pikiell brought it up and bears watching with two tough road games remaining.

3 QUOTES

From Steve Pikiell’s postgame radio interview:

On the defense: “I didn’t have these guys where we needed to be. Obviously if our defense doesn’t start traveling, you give up those kinds of numbers, you can’t win.”

On Mawot Mag’s injury: “He couldn’t play. He practiced great yesterday but we’ve been battling that all year long. Another defender would have helped but we’ve got good enough players to keep this team in the 70s."

On Purdue: They played great. When you do and you’re the No. 1 team in the country and you play great, the other team has to match that and we didn’t."

Jerry Carino has covered the New Jersey sports scene since 1996 and the college basketball beat since 2003. He is an Associated Press Top 25 voter. Contact him at jcarino@gannettnj.com.

This article originally appeared on Asbury Park Press: Rutgers basketball hammered at Purdue as defense wilts