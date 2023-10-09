Rutgers basketball gets bulletin-board material from Big Ten preseason poll

Rutgers basketball fans, get ready to hear the phrase throughout the 2023-24 season.

“They picked us 10th.”

That’s where the Scarlet Knights have landed in the annual poll of the league’s media members, published Monday in advance of Big Ten Media Day. They were ranked as high as eighth by six voters (including us) and as low as 12th by three voters. Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers’ standout senior center, wound up making second-team All-Big Ten in the same balloting, finishing sixth in the voting and just missing first team.

More bulletin board material for Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell.

The Big Ten does not conduct a preseason coaches’ poll, so Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic canvass 28 media members – two in each team’s market. Here are the results:

Big Ten Basketball: Preseason Poll

Purdue, 388 (24 first-place votes) Michigan State, 368 (4) Maryland, 304 Illinois, 301 Wisconsin, 276 Indiana, 244 Ohio State, 228 Northwestern, 195 Iowa, 164 Rutgers, 147 Michigan, 131 Nebraska, 90 Penn State, 71 Minnesota, 33

Big Ten Basketball player of the year

Zach Edey, Purdue (27)

Also receiving votes: Tyson Walker, Michigan State (1)

Big Ten Basketball freshman of the year

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana (19)

Also receiving votes: DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland (5); Xavier Booker, Michigan State (2); Myles Colvin, Purdue, and Scotty Middleton, Ohio State (1)

Big Ten Basketball transfer of the year

Ace Baldwin, Penn State (14)

Also receiving votes: Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan (6); Jamison Battle, Ohio State (4); Kel'el Ware, Indiana, and AJ Storr, Wisconsin (2)

Big Ten Basketball: First team

Zach Edey, Purdue 56

Jahmir Young, Maryland 55

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois 55

Tyson Walker, Michigan State 46

Boo Buie, Northwestern 45

Big Ten Basketball: Second team

Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers 36

A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State 26

Ace Baldwin, Penn State 11

Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska 11

Bruce Thornton, Ohio State 7

Also receiving votes

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 6

Julian Reese, Maryland 6

Steven Crowl, Wisconsin 5

Dawson Garcia, Minnesota 5

Braden Smith, Purdue 5

Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin 4

Xavier Johnson, Indiana 4

Zed Key, Ohio State 4

Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana 4

Payton Sandfort, Iowa 4

Jaden Akins, Michigan State 3

Connor Essegian, Wisconsin 3

Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan 3

Tony Perkins, Iowa 3

Jamison Battle, Ohio State 2

Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 2

Fletcher Loyer, Purdue 2

AJ Storr, Wisconsin 2

Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin 2

Malik Hall, Michigan State 1

Ben Krikke, Iowa 1

Donta Scott, Maryland 1

Kel’el Ware, Indiana 1

