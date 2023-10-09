Rutgers basketball gets bulletin-board material from Big Ten preseason poll
Rutgers basketball fans, get ready to hear the phrase throughout the 2023-24 season.
“They picked us 10th.”
That’s where the Scarlet Knights have landed in the annual poll of the league’s media members, published Monday in advance of Big Ten Media Day. They were ranked as high as eighth by six voters (including us) and as low as 12th by three voters. Cliff Omoruyi, Rutgers’ standout senior center, wound up making second-team All-Big Ten in the same balloting, finishing sixth in the voting and just missing first team.
More bulletin board material for Rutgers coach Steve Pikiell.
The Big Ten does not conduct a preseason coaches’ poll, so Adam Jardy of the Columbus Dispatch and Brendan Quinn of The Athletic canvass 28 media members – two in each team’s market. Here are the results:
Big Ten Basketball: Preseason Poll
Purdue, 388 (24 first-place votes)
Michigan State, 368 (4)
Maryland, 304
Illinois, 301
Wisconsin, 276
Indiana, 244
Ohio State, 228
Northwestern, 195
Iowa, 164
Rutgers, 147
Michigan, 131
Nebraska, 90
Penn State, 71
Minnesota, 33
Big Ten Basketball player of the year
Zach Edey, Purdue (27)
Also receiving votes: Tyson Walker, Michigan State (1)
Big Ten Basketball freshman of the year
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana (19)
Also receiving votes: DeShawn Harris-Smith, Maryland (5); Xavier Booker, Michigan State (2); Myles Colvin, Purdue, and Scotty Middleton, Ohio State (1)
Big Ten Basketball transfer of the year
Ace Baldwin, Penn State (14)
Also receiving votes: Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan (6); Jamison Battle, Ohio State (4); Kel'el Ware, Indiana, and AJ Storr, Wisconsin (2)
Big Ten Basketball: First team
Zach Edey, Purdue 56
Jahmir Young, Maryland 55
Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois 55
Tyson Walker, Michigan State 46
Boo Buie, Northwestern 45
Big Ten Basketball: Second team
Clifford Omoruyi, Rutgers 36
A.J. Hoggard, Michigan State 26
Ace Baldwin, Penn State 11
Keisei Tominaga, Nebraska 11
Bruce Thornton, Ohio State 7
Also receiving votes
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 6
Julian Reese, Maryland 6
Steven Crowl, Wisconsin 5
Dawson Garcia, Minnesota 5
Braden Smith, Purdue 5
Chucky Hepburn, Wisconsin 4
Xavier Johnson, Indiana 4
Zed Key, Ohio State 4
Mackenzie Mgbako, Indiana 4
Payton Sandfort, Iowa 4
Jaden Akins, Michigan State 3
Connor Essegian, Wisconsin 3
Olivier Nkamhoua, Michigan 3
Tony Perkins, Iowa 3
Jamison Battle, Ohio State 2
Coleman Hawkins, Illinois 2
Fletcher Loyer, Purdue 2
AJ Storr, Wisconsin 2
Tyler Wahl, Wisconsin 2
Malik Hall, Michigan State 1
Ben Krikke, Iowa 1
Donta Scott, Maryland 1
Kel’el Ware, Indiana 1
