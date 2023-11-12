Rutgers basketball: Gavin Griffiths shows his scoring touch in Jersey Mike’s debut

Gavin Griffiths certainly stepped up on Friday night, the Rutgers basketball forward certainly showing his potential in a 69-45 win over Boston University. It was the first home game for Griffiths, the highly-touted freshman.

A former four-star recruit, the freshman flashed and flashed again in showing his range and versatility on the offensive end.

In his first collegiate game on Monday night against Princeton, Griffiths got the start and scored four points (on 2-of-4 shooting) in 18 minutes. On Friday night, Griffiths led all Rutgers players with 25 points while shooting 60 percent in 27 minutes played.

It was a strong performance from Griffiths, who also had four rebounds and a block.

“Gavin is really, really good. It’s not easy in your freshman year, and I love the fact that his first game at Jersey Mike’s Arena was a win,” head coach Steve Pikiell told reporters after the game. ?He had two really great practices and he just got after it. Sometimes how you practice is how you play, and he really played well. Aundre [Hyatt] also had two really great practices and his voice and leadership was really heard. He rebounded and got us off to a really good start. He played really aggressively and he’s a good worker. The first game here was a great success.”

Rutgers returns to action on Sunday against Bryant.

Griffiths moved to the bench as Antwone Woolfolk moved into the starting lineup to give Rutgers some added size as they struggled to rebound in the season opener against Princeton.

Woolfolk (eight rebounds)( and center Cliff Omoruyi (five rebounds) controlled the paint in the win.

“That is the great part of our team. Everyone has the ability to rebound. We have good athletes and our guards need to stick their nose in there too and take care of the backboards,” Pikiell said. “It isn’t just Cliff’s job or Wolf’s job. Everyone put bodies on people tonight. Noah dug out some long rebounds. Austin (Williams) got 4 rebounds so everyone chipped in. Gavin got 4 too to go along with his great 25 points. It is a team thing and when we focus on that we get rebounds and we have been the last two days and we need to continue because Bryant can rebound too.”

Syndication: The Record

JaQuae Jackson is shown at Rutgers football practice, at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex, in Piscataway.

JaQuae Jackson is shown at Rutgers football practice, at the Marco Battaglia Practice Complex, in Piscataway. Thursday, August 17, 2023

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch for a first down and is tackled by Jayden Brown #9 of the Wagner Seahawks during the first quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

Wagner v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 30: JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights makes a catch for a first down and is tackled by Roberto Auguste #2 of the Wagner Seahawk during the third quarter at SHI Stadium on September 30, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. Rutgers defeated Wagner 52-3. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) catches…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) catches the ball as Temple Owls cornerback Ben Osueke (24) defends during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Temple v Rutgers

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 9: Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights…

PISCATAWAY, NEW JERSEY - SEPTEMBER 9: Wide receiver JaQuae Jackson #9 of the Rutgers Scarlet Knights runs after making a catch on a pass as cornerback Ben Osueke #24 of the Temple Owls pursues during the second quarter of a game at SHI Stadium on September 9, 2023 in Piscataway, New Jersey. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)

NCAA Football: Temple at Rutgers

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) gains…

Sep 9, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) gains yards after catch as Temple Owls cornerback Ben Osueke (24) pursues during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Virginia Tech at Rutgers

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates…

Sep 16, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights running back Kyle Monangai (5) celebrates his third rushing touchdown of the game with offensive lineman Hollin Pierce (72) and wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) during the fourth quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

NCAA Football: Rutgers at Michigan

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) makes…

Sep 23, 2023; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) makes a reception against Michigan Wolverines defensive back Josh Wallace (12) in the second half at Michigan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Syndication: Detroit Free Press

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil runs into linebacker Junior Colson after intercepting a pass intended for…

Michigan defensive back Mike Sainristil runs into linebacker Junior Colson after intercepting a pass intended for Rutgers receiver JaQuae Jackson during the third quarter Saturday, Sept. 23, 2023, in Ann Arbor. Sainristil ran the ball back for a 71-yard touchdown.

NCAA Football: Ohio State at Rutgers

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) reacts…

Nov 4, 2023; Piscataway, New Jersey, USA; Rutgers Scarlet Knights wide receiver JaQuae Jackson (9) reacts after a first down reception against the Ohio State Buckeyes during the first half at SHI Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire